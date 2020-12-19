The Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite watch arrives

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi today announced the arrival in Spain of the new Mi Watch Lite, the latest addition to its range of smart watches. With built-in GPS and altitude and air pressure function, Mi Watch Lite is able to record information about workouts when running, cycling, swimming and even walking. The automatic brightness adjustment function ensures that you can always monitor health readings regardless of lighting conditions. With 11 different training modes, including outdoor running, treadmill, outdoor and indoor cycling, trekking, pool swimming, cricket. The heart rate monitoring function tracks BPM. This device also has sleep monitoring.

For those with a busy lifestyle, the Mi Watch Lite’s guided breathing feature helps remind you to take a moment to breathe. Among other features, it includes push notifications with emoji compatibility, weather notifications, clock and alarm. Mi Watch Lite comes equipped with a 1.4-inch screen with a 320 × 320 screen resolution with 5 default watch faces. It has a 230 mAh battery that can last up to 9 days, with only 2 hours of charge. My Watch Lite will be available in 3 different colors, black, blue and white. As of December 18, it will be available for € 59.99 at mi.com, Mi Stores, Amazon, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt. As an exclusive launch promotion, Mi Watch Lite can be purchased between December 18 and 20 for € 49.99 on these channels. Soon, it will also be available at FNAC.