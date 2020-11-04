The Xiaomi of 2021 according to a leak: the first foldable, cameras under the screen and fast charging of 200W

Despite the fact that half the planet is paralyzed because of the pandemic caused by the coronavirus, the truth is that the technology market is one of the best withstanding the storm. The launches have occurred on their date, saving some technical and human difficulties, and the roadmaps of each brand continue with hardly any changes.

Xiaomi’s for 2021, for example, just partially leaked. The person in charge, or in charge, of unveiling the future of Xiaomi next year has been Digital Chat Station, a well-known filter of the technology market. In your information you will find, among other things, the arrival of Xiaomi’s first foldable phone.

Of folding, hidden cameras and fast charges

Digital Chat Station account, as we said, that in 2021 we will see the first phone with a folding screen arrive to the Xiaomi catalog. Rumors and rendered models of the possible phone have covered the covers on several previous occasions but it seems that we will have to wait even longer to see competition arrive from those responsible for the Mi Mix series. Series, by the way, that will not receive more models shortly.

2021 is busy for Xiaomi, according to Digital Chat Station

Information about cameras running under the screen. Currently, the ZTE Axon 20 already has one and it seems that Xiaomi is already working on its own model. We should see it hit the market, again, in 2021, although it is still unknown which family of phones from the Chinese firm will be in charge of putting them into circulation. And Xiaomi has many ranges and brands to choose from.

With regard to fast charging, which in the Xiaomi catalog at the moment has a ceiling of 120W (on board a Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra that charges from 0 to 100 in 23 minutes), it seems that the record will be broken again. The leak speaks of a Xiaomi model, again without a range or brand for its fit, charging its internal battery to nothing more and nothing less than 200W.

All this, and probably more, is what Xiaomi is preparing for the next year 2021. Advances are coming in the market from the hand of the Chinese giant, we will see how many of them add differential value compared to the competition, since it has not stopped this either year nor will the next.

Via | Weibo