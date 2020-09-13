The Xiaomi Redmi 8a Is Updated To Android 10 Worldwide

Life goes on and updates continue, especially in the catalog of a Xiaomi that does not stop its rate of launches under any of its brands. Whether it is the traditional Xiaomi or the phones of its split Redmi range, which now is their turn. Specifically, one of the cheapest models of it in recent years.

We talk about Redmi 8A, the most modest model of the last generation of the Redmi 8 and that had already tested Android 10 through the MIUI beta program. The manufacturer has now released the final global version and it is now possible to start updating the phone to the latest version of Android available so far.

Android 10 for all Redmi 8A

With the jump to Android 10, the Redmi 8A leaves behind the dessert party of the operating system although stays on MIUI 11, without going from version to proprietary layer is maintained. We advance in the operating system but we maintain the same version of the layer that already arrived on the phone several months ago, a common practice in the Xiaomi ecosystem. The layer does not progress at the same rate as the operating system.

This time already we talk directly that the update is the official, far from the beta program that Xiaomi released for the Redmi 8A a few weeks ago, so it must be a matter of time before all owners of a Redmi 8A receive the corresponding notification that there is a new version of the operating system waiting for them.

The update also has Google’s security patch for the month of August so the updated Redmi 8A will be fully up to date until further notice. Since updates are usually released in a staggered way, it may be a matter of hours or days before it is received in our country, be patient and update through a WiFi connection so as not to unnecessarily wear down your data connection.