The Xiaomi Redmi 9 range does not stop growing: there are eight with the Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T, so they are in front of their brothers

There are new Xiaomi Redmi 9s in town: they are the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and the Redmi 9T. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T, the first of its series to have 5G connectivity, if we take into account the versions launched in the West, and the Redmi 9T is the renowned Chinese Redmi Note 9 4G. With them, Xiaomi has launched eight Xiaomi Redmi 9 models in Spain, and 14 models in total, counting the versions from other countries.

With so many ninth generation Redmis, it’s easy to lose track of who’s who, which one is better, and how they differ from each other. To make it easier for you, we pit all Xiaomi Redmi 9 against each other, telling you what they have in common and how they differ.

Large family, great confusion

We are used to mobile manufacturers launching different variants of the same terminal or series, although arguably, Xiaomi seems to have grown too fond of number nine in the Redmi series. The number of mobiles launched by Xiaomi under some denomination of Redmi 9 is somewhat exaggerated, even by the standards of Chinese brands in general and Xiaomi in particular.

With the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T go already eight Redmi 9 that arrived in Spain, and that’s not counting the Xiaomi Redmi 9 AT for operators, with a different surname but the same specifications. The first to arrive were the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s and Redmi Note 9 Pro, in March last year, followed by the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 in April and the Xiaomi Redmi 9, 9A and 9C already in June. Seven months later, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and the Redmi 9T arrived. These are all the Redmi 9 for sale in Spain:

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

As if this were not enough, if we open our sights and include the rest of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 models that the company has presented and launched outside our borders, the list grows even more. These are all Xiaomi Redmi 9 that Xiaomi has released in total:

Xiaomi Redmi 9

Xiaomi Redmi 9A

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

Xiaomi Redmi 9C

Xiaomi Redmi 9i

Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 4G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro max

Taking into account that several of the previous terminals are other renowned ones, we will take into account in our comparison only the terminals launched in Spain. They are eight, at the moment and, although they have a lot in common, they also have quite a few differences.

Above: Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, and Redmi 9T. Bottom: Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9s, Redmi Note 9T and Redmi Note 9 Pro

With so many similar terminals, with similar names and in similar price ranges, the confusion is evident. Is almost impossible to recall the differences between them head on, and with changing prices for offers and promotions, sometimes the most expensive is not always the most complete. A mess for consumers, marketers, and why not say it, tech writers. Xiaomi, enough already.

LCD screens for everyone, drilling for some

Xiaomi’s Redmi series focuses on the mid-range and entry-level, ranges that often go hand in hand with LCD panels. If all the Redmi 9 have something in common, it is in the use of a standard 60Hz LCD displayEither 6.53 inches or 6.67 inches, a slight difference in size.

The screen of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

What is more noticeable is the resolution of the screen, which is Full HD + in all terminals except the two most basic, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C. As for the notch, we have two sides: the Redmi 9 have a drop-shaped notch, while The Redmi Note 9 include the perforated front camera. Now, they do not agree: Redmi Note 9s and 9 Pro have it centered; Redmi Note 9 and 9T, on one side.

Snapdragon, MediaTek and one only with 5G

Xiaomi does not marry anyone when choosing which processors to include in their mobiles. To no one’s surprise, the most basic models include MediaTek’s Helio processors: G25 and G35 for the Redmi 9A and 9C respectively; Helio G80 and G85 for the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9. The new Redmi 9T goes a bit on its own, with the Snapdragon 662 on board.

Until now, the most powerful models – the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9s – were upping the ante on Snapdragon’s Snapdragon 720G, but now The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T adds a new contender, the MediaTek Dimensity 800U.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

With the Dimensity processor, 5G connectivity comes to the Redmi 9 series, which until now only had in its arsenal of connectivity with the 4G of a lifetime, at least outside of China. In storage and RAM, we have a simple classification: the Redmi 9 go from 2 to 4 GB of RAM and 32 to 64 GB of storage, while the Note go from 3 to 6 GB of RAM, reaching 128 GB of storage .

Up to 64 MP for the Note, 13 MP for the others

The camera of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T

The best way to ensure a headache is to compare the camera settings of all the Redmi 9 models that have been released. Starting with the front camera, the simplest models -Redmi 9A and 9C- mount a modest 5 megapixel camera, while it is 8 MP in the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9T and 13 MP in the rest, except for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s, which holds the resolution record with 16 megapixels for selfies.

Behind it, there are configurations for all tastes: the Redmi 9A has a single lens, others have a triple camera and others have a quad camera. In turn, the Redmi 9 have a 13-megapixel main sensor, while The Redmi Note 9 mount one of 48 megapixels, except for the Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has it 64 megapixels. The Redmi 9T goes a bit on the loose, with a 48-megapixel quad camera. Confused? Here is a summary:

Xiaomi Redmi 9: 13 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi 9A: 13 MP

Xiaomi Redmi 9C: 13 + 2 + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi 9T: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S: 48 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T: 48 + 2 + 2 MP

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: 64 + 8 + 5 + 2 MP

Big battery for everyone, NFC for some

If all Xiaomi Redmi 9s agree on something, it is to mount a great battery. 20 mAh up or down, It is 5,000 mAh capacity for all except the Redmi 9T, which goes up to 6,000 mAh. Another difference in fast charging: non-existent in the Redmi 9A and 9C and 18W in the rest except for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro, which has support for 30W fast charging.

NFC connectivity it is another characteristic that avoids: it is in some, but not in others. We have it in the Redmi 9, Redmi 9T Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9T and Redmi Note 9 Pro. An exclusive feature of the latest Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T and Redmi 9T are the stereo speakers, not present in any of the others.

Comparison table