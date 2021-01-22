The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T arrives in Spain: official price and availability

- Advertisement -

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T was presented on January 8 of this year. A new mobile phone joining an increasingly voluminous catalog that, among other things, took advantage of to add more than 5G to the repertoire of its manufacturer. The model arrived with the promise of being one of the cheapest with 5G of the brand, and it seems to be succeeding.

The new Redmi Note 9T now arrives in Spain at a very attractive price for what it offers, but it also lands with an associated offer in the first days of purchase. If we want it, the phone will start at 249.99 euros in its most modest option, but buying it in the first days it could be ours for 199.99 euros.

Arrival with offer

The Redmi Note 9T landed carrying a MediaTek processor, specifically a Dimensity 800U accompanied by two versions of storage and one of RAM to give rise to the two models that are now on sale, 4GB and 64GB at a price of 249.99 euros and 4GB and 128GB at a price of 269.99 euros.

In addition to this, the Redmi Note 9T carries a 6.53-inch screen with FullHD + resolution, a circular and triple rear camera with 48, 2 and 2 megapixels and a 13 megapixel camera for selfies. The porta model 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

64GB model arrives first and takes advantage of the introductory offer

As we have said, the phone arrives in Spain at a reduced price due to its first days of marketing. The first version to arrive is the 4GB and 64GB, and it is this that benefits from the offer. During the first days, the model can be purchased for 199.99 euros with shipping from January 25, it will also be available on Amazon, as well as in the official store of the brand.

Once the offer is exceeded, it will return to the original 249.99 euros, and on January 28 the model with 4GB and 128GB will arrive at 269.99 euros. As of this date, January 28, the phone can also be purchased at El Corte Inglés, MediaMarkt, Orange, Vodafone and Yoigo.



