The yawns of humans also infect elephants

Everyone knows that yawns can be contagious and start from a human being to those around him who are watching him. But only recently was a study published in the Frontiers in Veterinary Science journal showing how even elephants can be infected by a yawn from a human.

The study was initiated when Zoë Rossman of the University of New Mexico saw an elephant in 2017 yawn after a person next to him yawns. After this curious event, Rossman decided to study the case together with the team at Knysna Elephant Park in South Africa, trying to understand what causes the elephant to yawn.

To do this he observed for two weeks some specimens of one of the most intelligent animals on Earth together with their keepers in the park, who from time to time they pretended to yawn to deceive the elephant. As Rossman herself confirmed, “The staff at Knysna Elephant Park were incredibly good at pretending to yawn, even though they initially thought it was a bit ridiculous. After seeing the elephant’s reaction, however, they began to have fun and try to understand the phenomenon with greater interest “.

In fact, the skills of the keepers continued to yawn as many as 10 gray giants for 13 days, including nights, during which even the elephants themselves infected each other. Of these 10, 7 continued to spend time with staff, and it was found that elephants tend to yawn only when their favorite human first yawns. According to the researchers, this phenomenon happens since elephants are extremely social animals and the connection between them and their respective caretakers makes yawning a kind of tool for socializing.

But it is not the only animal that imitates humans: even the orangutan tends to emulate human behavior, in particular it would wash its hands carefully after seeing the keepers do the same thing.