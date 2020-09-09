Tech News

The yawns of humans also infect elephants

By Brian Adam
0
6
The yawns of humans also infect elephants
The Yawns Of Humans Also Infect Elephants

Must Read

Tech News

Google launches Interland, a game to teach children about online safety

Brian Adam - 0
New Google project for the little ones. Is called Interland and is configured as a game to raise awareness among children about online...
Read more
Tech News

The yawns of humans also infect elephants

Brian Adam - 0
Everyone knows that yawns can be contagious and start from a human being to those around him who are watching him. But only...
Read more
Tech News

Today is the anniversary of the Genesis Probe disaster – that’s what happened

Brian Adam - 0
The NASA mission called Genesis its aim was to study and collect samples of "solar wind". To do this, the probe homonymous, properly...
Read more
Tech News

Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

Brian Adam - 0
The release of Android 11 is just around the corner: now in its latest beta version at the beginning of August, the new version...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The yawns of humans also infect elephants

Everyone knows that yawns can be contagious and start from a human being to those around him who are watching him. But only recently was a study published in the Frontiers in Veterinary Science journal showing how even elephants can be infected by a yawn from a human.

The study was initiated when Zoë Rossman of the University of New Mexico saw an elephant in 2017 yawn after a person next to him yawns. After this curious event, Rossman decided to study the case together with the team at Knysna Elephant Park in South Africa, trying to understand what causes the elephant to yawn.

To do this he observed for two weeks some specimens of one of the most intelligent animals on Earth together with their keepers in the park, who from time to time they pretended to yawn to deceive the elephant. As Rossman herself confirmed, “The staff at Knysna Elephant Park were incredibly good at pretending to yawn, even though they initially thought it was a bit ridiculous. After seeing the elephant’s reaction, however, they began to have fun and try to understand the phenomenon with greater interest “.

In fact, the skills of the keepers continued to yawn as many as 10 gray giants for 13 days, including nights, during which even the elephants themselves infected each other. Of these 10, 7 continued to spend time with staff, and it was found that elephants tend to yawn only when their favorite human first yawns. According to the researchers, this phenomenon happens since elephants are extremely social animals and the connection between them and their respective caretakers makes yawning a kind of tool for socializing.

But it is not the only animal that imitates humans: even the orangutan tends to emulate human behavior, in particular it would wash its hands carefully after seeing the keepers do the same thing.

Related Articles

Tech News

Google launches Interland, a game to teach children about online safety

Brian Adam - 0
New Google project for the little ones. Is called Interland and is configured as a game to raise awareness among children about online...
Read more
Tech News

Today is the anniversary of the Genesis Probe disaster – that’s what happened

Brian Adam - 0
The NASA mission called Genesis its aim was to study and collect samples of "solar wind". To do this, the probe homonymous, properly...
Read more
Tech News

Will your Samsung device get Android 11? Here is the complete list

Brian Adam - 0
The release of Android 11 is just around the corner: now in its latest beta version at the beginning of August, the new version...
Read more
iphone

Apple will hold a launch event soon, maybe without iPhone 12, Apple Watch 6 coming?

Brian Adam - 0
After the first rumors appeared today and also reported by MacRumors colleagues regarding the presentation of some new devices, which were talking about an...
Read more
Tech News

Il “MEGA” potrebbe accelerare all’infinito qualsiasi veicolo interstellare, o forse no

Brian Adam - 0
Il "MEGA" potrebbe accelerare all'infinito qualsiasi veicolo interstellare, o forse no
Read more
Tech News

iOS 14 coming soon, Apple ready to respond to Google OS side

Brian Adam - 0
We have just covered on these pages the release of the stable version of Android 11, the new major release of the operating system...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©