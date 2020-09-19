The Your Phone app is updated: it now offers access to all contacts, allows you to send files from your mobile and changes its design

Microsoft continues to polish its Your Phone application for Windows 10. The tool that together with the “Your Phone Companion” app for Android allows you to access a series of functions and features of our mobile directly on the PC without having to look away from the computer screen.

The last improvement is the one that allowed to open applications installed on the mobile from the PC, a possibility that all users can already access if they meet the minimum conditions. Now, the Your Phone app is updated again with the possibility of accessing a preview of all the contacts in the calendar, with the option to send files from the mobile and thirdly with changes and a redesign of the interface.

Improvements and additions

It is perhaps the most important improvement for what it means. We had already seen it and it is none other than the possibility of access all contacts stored on the mobile, so we can expand the call possibilities beyond recent contacts. We can call all the contacts in the phonebook from the PC.

Second, the option is added so that the user can share items in the Your Phone applicationBe it links, images or notes, directly from your smartphone to your PC. Files that we can then access from the desktop in the app section, “Sent from your phone.

Finally, we must talk about the redesign of the application. Microsoft has redesigned some sections, in the case of the Devices section or the “Settings” section, adding the rounded corners that we have already talked about on other occasions and that little by little are being introduced into more aspects of Windows 10.

As usual, these improvements are accessible for now only for those who are part of the Insider Program Windows 10 and must be activated on the server side at Microsoft. The rest of the users will still have to wait.

Your Phone Companion Price: Free

Developer: Microsoft

To download: For Android in Google Play Store

Via | Aggiornamenti Lumia

Images | Aggiornamenti Lumia