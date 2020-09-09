Tech NewsSocial NetworksTwitterWindows

The Your Phone application now allows you to manage notifications and show more or less content depending on our needs

By Brian Adam
The Your Phone application now allows you to manage notifications and show more or less content depending on our needs
The Your Phone Application Now Allows You To Manage Notifications

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Your Phone application now allows you to manage notifications and show more or less content depending on our needsThe arrival of improvements to the application Your Phone from Microsoft does not stop. The tool that, thanks to the Your Phone Companion app, available on Google Play, allows to synchronize mobile and PC with Windows 10, continues to win in functions.

If last week we saw how it was possible to run mobile applications directly from the computer or work to add a section of contacts that would almost certainly allow calling anyone on the agenda, now Microsoft improves the display of notifications on the PC.

It may seem like a minor improvement, but nothing is further from the truth, especially when the function of the Your Phone application is to make us that we do not have to look away from our computer screen, upon receiving all the notifications of the actions that reach our mobile.

The news has been echoed by the companions of ALumia through their twitter account. A news item showing how now Your Phone will include new options that allow the user determine the amount of details to display in every notice or notification.

It is about improving the operation of the notices that we see on the PC coming from the mobile and being able to adapt them to each moment either for reasons of distraction or privacy. In this sense, the images show the possibility of hide all content, show only sender or show notice with preview.

This improvement is currently rolling out on Windows 10 within the Insider Program and it shouldn’t take too long to reach the other users. In my case, I just tested if it is available as part of the Insider Program and is not yet accessible.

