There are about eleven species of fish that can walk on land!

By Brian Adam
The famous Hill Stream Loch Fish that walks on the water floor. Photo: Journal of Morphology
There Are About Eleven Species Of Fish That Can Walk

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The famous Hill Stream Loch Fish that walks on the water floor. Photo: Journal of Morphology

Washington: It may seem ridiculous for fish to walk on land, but research has shown that there are eleven species of fish that can walk on land, either on the sea floor or out of the water.

Experts have observed in detail the structures of Asia’s famous Hill Stream Lochfish. In addition, we know that cave-dwelling angel fish have similar abilities.

According to experts, there is a connection between the main bone of fish and its feathers (fin) and this is why these fish can walk. In addition, 29 other species of loch fish have been examined in detail. It found that about 10 or 11 more fish had similar characteristics and could walk on land.

Fish expert Reckrey Randall says there is usually no contact between the fish’s main bone and the pelvic floor, but it was first studied in a cave-dwelling angelfish and has now been found in the Hill Stream Loch fish family.

Scientists believe that this ability in all these fish is due to the fast flowing water in the opposite direction and it has taken millions of years to evolve. That is why walking fish are found around falling waterfalls and waterfalls.

Scientists have examined the DNA of all fish as well as their structures with computer tomography. It was found that the ability to walk genetically is passed on from one generation to the next. In this way, this research will give us an opportunity to understand the evolution of fish and their ability to walk.

The study is published in the Journal of Morphology.

