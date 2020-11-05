There are already images of the future Airpods 3 and they look a lot like the Pro

Airpods are one of Apple’s greatest successes of the last four years. A device that has radically changed the landscape of mobile audio and that came to confirm the step taken that same year when Tim Cook’s men decided to remove the minijack connector from all their smartphones. The result of this strategy is that the Airpods have been a success in sales, that they had a second generation at the beginning of 2019 and that currently those of Cupertino are already working on a third generation.

Now, if the first two models barely differed externally from each other, beyond internal hardware characteristics, a better version of the W1 chip or the possibility of buying them with a case compatible with wireless charging, Apparently in the filtration that we bring you today, those from Cupertino have every intention of giving them a complete turn to your design.

How the Airpods Pro?

The photograph that has been leaked and that you have right here below, shows us what the shape of the helmets will be like, in the part that we put on the ear. And from the general appearance they have, it gives the impression that the inspiration to develop them has come from the Airpods Pro that arrived on the market, also, last year: larger size of the gap in which the drivers and certain components go, and Black colored element that resembles the main element that allows active noise cancellation on more expensive models.

New design of Airpods 3.

Besides that helmet you can see another piece that is the one that will house the two headphones when we put them in the case to recharge them, and that it offers an arrangement very similar to that of the Airpods Pro. Let us remember that in the case of normal Airpods, the headphones look towards the outside, while in this case they face the inside (like the Pro).

Leaked design of future Airpods 3.

It’s because of those clues that This leak could refer to both possible Airpods 3 and Airpods Pro Lite that already in recent months its existence has been considering. In any case, we must remember that Apple is very fond of redesigning its ranges and changing the name from one day to the next (we just have to remember the iPhone, iPad or Watch), so we could not rule out a similar movement around of these new helmets.

>