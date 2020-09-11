HealthTech NewsReviewsScience

There are amazing bacteria that breathe and feed only on air

By Brian Adam
There are amazing bacteria that breathe and feed only on air
There Are Amazing Bacteria That Breathe And Feed Only On

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

There are amazing bacteria that breathe and feed only on air

Bacteria, despite being seen as disgusting “creatures” and carriers of infectious diseases, help us digest the food we eat, nourish trees and above all play a huge role in recycling Earth’s nutrients. On these little creatures, a great discovery has recently been made.

A few years ago, scientists discovered bacteria in Antarctic soils that not only breathe the air, but feed on it. Now, a new study shows that these microbes could be present elsewhere, detected by genetic analysis of the soils of the three icy regions of our planet: the Arctic, the Antarctic and the Tibetan plateau.

These bacteria likely play a key role in fueling the life around them. “There are entire ecosystems that likely rely on this new microbial carbon fixation process in which microbes use the energy obtained from breathing in atmospheric hydrogen gas to transform carbon dioxide from the atmosphere into carbon – in order to grow“explains microbiologist Belinda Ferrari from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

This process is called “atmospheric chemosynthesis“The bacteria in question oxidize hydrogen from the air to drive a series of reactions that convert atmospheric carbon into living tissue, which other life forms can also use by consuming it.”We believe this process occurs simultaneously with photosynthesis when conditions change, such as during the polar winter when there is no light.“continues Ferrari.

The fact that the researchers found these creatures in these three poles means that qhis new process probably occurs in cold deserts around the world, but it has been simply overlooked until now. Their eating habits, which directly remove carbon from the atmosphere, and the fact that they may be more widespread than we thought, reveal another potential natural carbon sink.

These largely arid areas currently cover 35% of the earth’s surface, but are expected to cover up to 56% by the end of the century. The next goal for researchers? Isolate bacteria that feed on air to learn more about them and look for signs of their presence in other ecosystems.

The discovery is sensational, as if bacteria can survive this way, they could very well do a similar thing in other parts of the Solar System and beyond. We’ll see what the experts find out in the future.

