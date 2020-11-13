Latest news

There are differing views on ‘injustice’ to Leaving Certificate students in Irish – medium and Gaeltacht schools

By Brian Adam
There are differing views on 'injustice' to Leaving Certificate students in Irish - medium and Gaeltacht schools
There Are Differing Views On 'injustice' To Leaving Certificate Students

The organization Gaeloideachas states that they are ‘concerned’ about the ‘negative impact’ of the estimated grade system on the Irish language results of Leaving Certificate students in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht post-primary schools.

There are differing views on 'injustice' to Leaving Certificate students in Irish - medium and Gaeltacht schools

The principals of all-Irish and Gaeltacht schools have differing views on whether or not students were wronged in this year’s Leaving Certificate Irish examination.

Some principals in Gaelcholáistí have stated that the system of considered grades does not take into account that Leaving Certificate students in Irish and Gaeltacht schools have a higher standard of Irish.

The organization Gaeloideachas is seeking a meeting with the Department of Education “as a matter of urgency” to discuss the matter.

The Chief Executive of Gaeloideachas, Bláthnaid Ní Ghreacháin, said that they were “concerned” about the “negative impact” of the estimated grade system on “many” Irish Leaving Certificate students in Irish-medium and Gaeltacht post-primary schools.

“We need to ensure that the profile of the school is taken into account if it is a school that teaches through the medium of Irish in the event that a system like this happens again,” said Ní Ghreacháin.

But principals in Gaelcholáistí and Gaeltacht schools said they did not notice any drop in this year’s Leaving Certificate grades in Irish.

The Principal of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, Tony Ó Murchú, told Tuairisc.ie that students received “fair play” in the Leaving Certificate Irish examination this year compared to other years and that only “a grade or two” was lowered.

“I have long been of the opinion that students in the Gaelcholáistí are being wronged in the Leaving Certificate Irish examination but I have not seen that the same injustice has been done in the case of the calculated marks.

“Examiners are seeking a higher standard from students in the Gaelcholáistí in the Leaving Certificate Irish examination and many principals in other Gaelcholáistí are of the opinion that the same curve should not apply to students who receive their education in Irish,” he said. .

Ó Murchú said that he is “skeptical” about the grades awarded to students in Gaelcholáistí in the Irish examination.

“It is not clear to me that the H1 or H2 that a student receives in a Gaelcholáiste is the same as the H1 or H2 that a student receives in an English school.

“We have seen various examples over the years of students who left school and went to an English school to do the Leaving Certificate and they achieved the highest possible mark in the Irish examination because the standard was higher. compared to the other students in that school. There would be students of the same standard in our school who would not get the highest mark because they are among students who have a higher standard of Irish, ” said the Principal of Gaelcholáiste Luimnigh, Tony Ó Murchú.

In contrast, the Principal of Coláiste na Coiribe, Eoghan Ó Ceallaigh, says that the grades awarded to students in the Leaving Certificate Irish examination in their own school have decreased by 50%.

Speaking of the program Wood on Raidió na Gaeltachta this week, Ó Ceallaigh said that it was “very clear” that students did not receive “appropriate grades” in Irish in Coláiste na Coiribe this year because it was not taken into account that they were receiving their education through Irish.

“We want to raise this issue so that it does not happen again this year,” said Kelly.

The Principal of Gaelcholáiste an Eachréidh, Brian Ó Maolchiaráin, said on TG4 / RTÉ News he considered that the grades obtained by his school’s Leaving Certificate students in the Irish examination this year had fallen “out of turn” and that the same decrease had not been seen in any other subject.

The Irish Education and Training Board has submitted a submission on the case of schools alleging that their students were wronged in the Irish examination in the Irish language examination. A response to that submission is awaited but the Department of Education states that there is no problem with the marks in Irish awarded to students in Gaelcholáistí and Gaeltacht schools in this year ‘s Leaving Certificate.

