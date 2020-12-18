There are experts who want to “double” the number of vaccines by putting only one dose per person: what we know about a controversial idea and without the endorsement of the data

- Advertisement -

Now that vaccinations against COVID are starting, a problem is beginning to become apparent: in the short and medium term, there will not be vaccines for everyone. Yes, European governments have been talking about millions of doses for weeks (140 million in the case of Spain), but they do not specify when they will arrive. They simply don’t do it because they can’t. Not only do we not know when vaccines that have not yet completed their trials will be licensed, but it is impossible to know how long it will take Pfizer or Moderna to deliver their committed doses.

For this reason, in recent days, some researchers have proposed a solomonic solution: since these two vaccines consist of two doses, could we, in a preliminary phase, put only one dose doubling the number of people with “some immunity”? Could we buy time and reduce the impact of a possible third wave by changing the way we use vaccines?

It is a tempting alternative, No doubt. You only have one small problem: there is no way of knowing what would happen. We have no data and we are almost completely unaware of how effective a single dose can be.

An immunological lottery

The journalist Zeynep Tufekci and the Harvard University epidemiologist Michael Mina have been the ones who have put this idea on the table in a gallery in the New York Times. Its central idea is that data suggest that immunity appears to begin to develop 10-14 days after the first dose. That is to say, before the second. For example, Moderna has argued in some communications that the initial dose conferred an immunity of 92.1 percent two weeks later. Other, more realistic reports speak of 52.4%

They influence the fact that there are other vaccines (such as measles) whose booster dose is given years after the first. “If the booster dose [del coronavirus] could be given six months or a year later from the first and maintain high efficiency, that would allow twice as many people to get vaccinated between now and next year “accelerating the goal of herd immunity.

The main obstacle, as they themselves admit, is that no one has studied what would happen in a situation like this. For practical purposes, the data for believing that a certain immunity is maintained are the same as for believing that it disappears completely after 30 days. In many ways, vaccinating with a single dose would be play the immune lottery.

Can we know if the idea makes sense?

However, Tufekci and Mina suggest something that may be interesting: to search among the participants of the clinical trials that we already have for people who, for various reasons, have only received one dose and examine their data in detail. This would not serve to endorse the use of a single dose, but it would give us an easy way to know if the hypothesis might make sense. And, as soon as possible, we would have to start new trials with low-risk groups to test this approach as soon as possible.

Although the central question is whether it is worth investigating. That is, if the real benefits of implementing this practice can be applied in real life. Is it better to have a million perfectly vaccinated people than two half-immunized? Especially in the US, the option is being valued because they are in the middle of a very important wave and vaccinating faster (especially if they are able to replenish stocks in a short period of time) can have a positive impact. But beyond specific situations, everything seems to point to the fact that the risks are not worth using a single dose.

Image | Kristine Wook, Hospital Clinic