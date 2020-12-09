There are no good or bad in Roman history and Caligula is an example of this

Caligula. Just mentioning his name brings us back to school books, when, among great names like those of Caesar or Augustus, we read the bizarre deeds of this man – like that of electing his horse to senator. Roman history has always had its own good, like Augustus or Constantine, and his bad, like Nero and Caligula.

However, this narrative is so polarized that it ends up being superficial and not completely truthful. Just look at the true story of the “holy” emperor, Constantine, who was all but the just man hailed in Christian texts.

The image we have today of Caligula, that is, that of a ruthless, sadistic man dedicated solely to a Dionysian lifestyle (even too extreme), is nothing more than the result of a message expressed by authors, sometimes even by vivid imagination, and not from the objectivity of historical sources. Let’s try, then, to see who the infamous Caligula really was.

“The little caliga” of dad’s soldiers

Freud could have wallowed in the young man’s psychological analysis Gaius Julius Caesar Augustus Germanicus (aka, Caligula). Born in 12 AD, he soon became known for descending from the most famous family in all of Rome: that julius-claudia. In fact, he was the third son of Agrippina major and of Germanicus Julius Caesar. We will not be here to list the whole family tree, but it is important that you know that his father was adopted by Tiberius by order of the emperor Augustus, making him, de facto, a legitimate successor together with his sons. Among the five recognized brothers that Caligula had, two sisters stand out: Drusilla, the most loved and the subject of texts that would see her involved in an incestuous relationship with her brother, e Agrippina minor, the one who will be the future mother of Emperor Nero.

For the first part of his life he was raised in Rome by Augustus himself and by his mother. However, his father was a general and as such had to lead the expeditions himself.

For this reason, Germanicus was never really present in the life of the very young Caligula, who had to move from one region of the Empire to another. Soon, due to his being small, he began to be called by his father’s soldiers as “the little caliga“, the typical shoe of the legionaries. The nickname, of course, was used in an affectionate way, but the little heir did not want it to be used, because he thought it was used in a sense of derision.

The military value of Germanicus became such that Tiberius, the second emperor of the Empire to succeed Augustus, decided to give him the title of proconsulare maius in all the eastern provinces. However, he was joined by Gneo Calpurnio Pisone, who was appointed as governor of the province of Syria.

The too hasty end of a happy childhood

In 19 Caligula’s quiet childhood, even if characterized by a perpetual absence of his father, was broken when Germanicus died as a result of long suffering. It is deduced from the sources that his death was caused by the malaria, but Germanicus, on his deathbed, asked his wife Agrippina to avenge him, because convinced that Piso had poisoned him.

The suspicion, after all, was well founded. Caligula’s father was an obstacle to Piso’s political rise. As a result, the accused was tried and, although there was no evidence to support him as a murderer, he preferred to take his own life before the court verdict.

Caligula, traumatized by seeing his father in those conditions, returned to Rome in the hope of being able to live a more peaceful life. However, the court games had only just begun and, after the death of Germanicus and the advancing age of Tiberius, he and his brothers became possible pretenders to the imperial throne.

While Tiberius and Agrippina suspected each other of having sent a hitman to poison Germanicus, came into play Seiano, the then prefect of the praetorium, as well as a close collaborator of Tiberius with the ambition of taking his place. The latter organized a brilliant plan which, in a short time, put a large part of Germanicus’ family out of the game: he sent various messages to Caligula’s mother, convincing her that Tiberius wanted to poison her. Invited to a banquet, she refused the emperor’s food in a blatant manner, accusing him of her husband’s death. In response, Tiberius sentenced her to exile together with her eldest son, Nero Cesare. The two starved to death and soon the second brother also followed a similar fate. Caligula remained, therefore, the only suitor. Suetonius, the Roman historian, speaks of the years after his mother’s death as the most traumatic for the future third princeps.

Having gone to live with Tiberius as his servant and adviser in Capri, in 26 AD, the young man showed such self-control as to be the envy of even the most important exponents of Roman politics … at least those whom Tiberius had not killed. Within himself, however, a germ was being born and nothing good was in the offing.

The psychological breakdown that drove him to madness

Nightly, until 37 AD., Caligula wondered if he would wake up the next day, considering he was one of Tiberius’ favorites as a successor and a threat to the other suitors. Furthermore, his mind was filled with the memory of his father’s body full of black spots and his mother’s face, once loving and smiling, dulled by hunger and despair. He was a hostage not only to Rome, but to his own mind. When Tiberius officially died, the crowd cheered his successor, hoping to have a more just and generous political leadership. From “little caliga” he had become the our star.

However, the mental breakdown was quick to come. When the situation stabilized, Caligula fell into a profound illness. Nobody understood what he had experienced and it seemed that his presence was not wanted by anyone, even if the population had proved the opposite.

While the sources of the time affirm that the problems of the emperor Caligula and his madness began for his own excesses made at a young age, modern scholars today are convinced that he suffered from post-traumatic disorder and that the mood swings, paranoia and hallucinations that followed were symptoms of a bipolar disorder generated by lived experiences.

The beginning of the decline: the god Caligula

Caligula changed politics and it imposed itself on the Senate, declaring war on him. His policies were not determined by his madness, but by wanting to impose himself above all, especially by that group of individuals who had tormented him for years. When Caligula he began to compare himself to God, to Jupiter, did not do a bizarre thing, on the contrary. For some time in ancient history, rulers had given their political figure a divine meaning – not so dissimilar to the divine right that European monarchs would have attributed to themselves in the Middle Ages.

It must also be remembered that as a boy he had been to contact with oriental culture, especially the Egyptian one. Not surprisingly, he met Cleopatra Selene, daughter of the queen of Egypt Cleopatra and Marc Antony.

The young man, in his heart, was probably aware of what the political power of the Senate was based on: agreements between families,use of propaganda, the powerful overseas customers. However, his choices to counter this were ineffective.

So was he a “bad” emperor or not?

It is not known. The main problem is that there are no historical sources from the time in which Caligula lived that have survived to this day, but only the texts of historians born years after his death. Suetonius, for example, wrote about him a century later, when the myth of the mad, moody, satyr and bloodthirsty Caligula took hold in the minds of the population. In particular, in his works he focused both on the relationship he had with his sister Drusillasia on his own bloodthirsty behavior towards enemies.

In the first case, it is stated that the two brothers were not ashamed to show explicit acts even during banquets. In the second, however, a Caligula is described who took pleasure in killing hundreds of men, without, however, mentioning their names. The peculiar thing is that the texts received from other emperors, both “good” and “bad”, mentioned the names of the victims. In contrast, historians have only managed to recover a dozen names of men brutally killed by order of Caligula. Does this mean that the emperor only killed 12 men in his entire government? Probably not, but it is a detail that shows once again how his action, in comparison with other equal figures, was magnified by his enemies – unconsciously transmitting the wrong historical image.

The caesarean end of the “little caliga”

Caligula had clearly become a central figure in the Empire, and as much as many people still loved him, the Roman elite could no longer bear his behaviors and policies. Among these he returned Cassio Cherea, a tribune of the Praetorian Guard.

In particular, the latter it was not only moved by a political question, but also a personal one: Caligula made fun of Cherea for her very high-pitched voice. However, the emperor was not limited only to private insults, but to real public humiliations. He often called him effeminate and forced him to use passwords such as “Priapus” or “Venus“, clear references to the sexual insult.

Cherea’s honor was so undermined that, as soon as she learned of a conspiracy against the emperor, she was immediately part of it. It was the January 24 of 41 AD, when, for the annual celebration of the ludi palatini, the praetorians waited for Caligula to retire from watching a show in the mobile theater set up in front of the imperial palace.

As soon as the emperor tried to return to his rooms, a conflict broke out, where even Caligula’s last wife became involved, Milonia Cesonia (stabbed by a centurion at the command of Cherea) and the little daughter, Giulia Drusilla (thrown against a wall). The emperor died after thirty stabs and was condemned to a damnatio memoriae that continues to haunt him even today.