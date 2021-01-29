‘There aren’t many more people in the civil service who don’t speak Irish but’ Dia Dhuit ‘…’

- Advertisement -

The Committee stage of the Language Bill will continue in the Dáil in the evening and an amendment on the meaning of ‘competence’ in Irish will be discussed first.

There is a danger that the new language bill will only lead to more people in the public service who only speak Irish ‘Dia Dhuit’.

That is what the Chairman of the. Committee said, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, before the next meeting on the new language legislation that is currently being discussed in the Dáil.

According to the amendment on the question of competence proposed by Sinn Féin, a person must have a B2 standard in the TEG examinations in order to be included as a worker in the state system who was competent in Irish.

Opposition and Government TDs last week backed the call for a definition of what constitutes proficiency in the Irish language.

Minister of State for the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers rejected the amendment but said he would be happy to return to the issue at the next stage of the bill, the report stage.

Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said that the definition of competence was “at the heart of the bill”.

If it were not made “very clear” what ‘competence’ meant, it would be said that in the future 20% of new recruits to the public system would be Irish speakers “but the reality is that they would not speak Irish”, said Ó Cuív.

Éamon Ó Cuív told Tuairisc.ie that Fianna Fáil’s backbenchers would not go against Minister Chambers in the event that there was a “definite promise” that he would return with another recommendation on the matter at the next stage.

He and his colleagues would continue to put “pressure” on the Minister “privately and publicly” to ensure that “the bill is as perfect as possible”, said Ó Cuív.

Independent TD Catherine Connolly said the issue of competence was the “most fundamental” part of the bill.

Minister of State Chambers says the bill needs more “flexibility” about what constitutes proficiency in Irish than was suggested.

He said, for example, that the standard of written Irish required by a receptionist is not the same as that of a person working in the Department of the Gaeltacht or the Department of Education.

But Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson and Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht, Aengus Ó Snodaigh, says the bill will not “pick a difference” if the definition of ‘competence’ is left loose.

In that case, it would only be possible to employ “more people who can say no more than ‘Hello’,” said Ó Snodaigh.

“This is not a disgrace to learners either, but these are not jobs for learners, but jobs to meet the needs and rights of the Irish language community to receive services in their own language.

“At present there are not many jobs that have an Irish language requirement, and even in those cases there are not often, as Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich said on Raidió na Gaeltachta recently, but a question at the interview ‘Do you speak Irish’? ”

“That is not enough, and it is because of this lack of standards that the people of the Gaeltacht, in particular, are not able to receive services from the State through Irish, which is a catastrophic pressure for them to switch to English.”

Ó Snodaigh said that Sinn Féin’s recommendation was that a B2 standard be required in the TEG examinations in order to be considered a competent Irish speaker based on international research and best practice. Jobs in the European Union require qualifications, said Ó Snodaigh, “and it would be extremely foolish if civil servants in Brussels needed a better standard of Irish than here in Ireland”.

A Sinn Féin Irish language spokesperson said that he was not happy with the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht ‘s claim that the bill would define what constitutes proficiency or fluency in Irish in the language standards which it intends to introduce. These standards had not yet been published “despite promise after promise”.



“The Minister of State will have the opportunity to listen to the experts and his own party and support this reform when we return to the Select Committee today,” said Snoddy.