There has been another increase in the number of Leaving Certificate students with an exemption from Irish

Department of Education says it will not have accurate information until early next year on the impact of the new exemption system on the number of exemptions allowed

11% of Leaving Certificate 2020 students had an exemption from Irish.

Of the 60,419 students who took this year ‘s Leaving Certificate, 6,911 were exempt from the study of Irish, a 7% increase on last year’ s exemption.

According to an analysis by Tuairisc.ie of new figures obtained from the Department of Education, 4,169 or 60% of the students who had an exemption from the study of Irish, studied another modern European language such as French and German.

Of those who received an exemption from Irish but studied another language, learning difficulties led to the granting of the exemption in the case of 60% of them, or 2,264 students.

According to new figures obtained by Tuairisc.ie from the Department of Education, the number of students with an exemption from Irish increased by 7% this year compared to last year, although the number of students taking the Leaving Certificate increased by only 2.7%.

Of the 58,787 students who took last year ‘s Leaving Certificate, 6,464 had an exemption from Irish.

Research carried out by Tuairisc.ie earlier this month showed that 18% of students who received estimated grades for the Leaving Certificate this year did not get any marks for Irish because they were not registered for any Irish exam.

A total of 10,704 students out of a total of 60,419 students did not register for the Irish language examination this year. According to the new figures, 65% of those who did not register for an Irish language examination were exempt.

A new system of exemptions was introduced at the start of the school year in September last year, but the Department of Education says it will not have accurate information on the impact of the new system until early next year when all the information on the exemptions collected from the schools.

During the period 2004-2019, the number of students in receipt of exemption increased significantly – from 2,391 in 2004 to 6,464 in 2019, an increase of 170%.

The Department of Education acknowledged in 2018 that 40% of the exemptions from Irish given to students are “incorrect” and the new system was introduced last year. The Department stated that the new system would ensure that future exemptions from the Irish language would be “rare and exceptional”.

However, the Department has not given any definition of what was meant by ‘rare and exceptional’ and various education experts are of the opinion that the change will greatly increase the number of exemptions from Irish that will be allowed.

The Department of Education received submissions from various organizations as part of the consultation process on the new exemptions system and the vast majority were opposed to the changes.

Two – thirds of the written submissions received by the Department of Education were against one of the most controversial changes to the system – the decision to allow the principal to be exempted from Irish in future.