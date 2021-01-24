Tech News

There is a new method for diagnosing prostate cancer: urine examination and AI

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
A collaboration of scientists from the Biomaterials Research Center, the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) together with the Asan Medical Center in South Korea, has managed to find a less invasive method than the current one for diagnose prostate cancer. As? Thanks to artificial intelligence.

Experts have developed a technique that diagnoses prostate cancer using urine samples and AI within 20 minutes, with a rate of almost 100% accuracy. “This research has developed a smart biosensor that can quickly diagnose prostate cancer with nearly 100% accuracy only through a urine test and can be further used in precise diagnoses of other cancers.“, say the experts.

Other diagnostic methods, in fact, require invasive and uncomfortable biopsies to achieve greater than 30% accuracy. This discovery therefore offers a non-invasive method with a truly astounding rate of accuracy. Scientists set out to improve the urine-based diagnosis method by using an ultrasensitive biosensor based on electrical signals.

Definitely, 76 urine samples studied by the team had nearly 100% accuracy. “For patients in need of surgery and / or treatments, cancer will be diagnosed with high accuracy using urine to minimize biopsy and unnecessary treatments, which can dramatically reduce medical costs and medical staff fatigue“, finally declared Professor Jeong, one of the main protagonists of the new research.

Meanwhile, new methods of fighting cancer are being studied by scientists. And some are genuinely brilliant.

