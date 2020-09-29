There is a whole network of ‘hidden lakes’ beneath the surface of Mars, research says

Rome, Italy: A global team of astronomers has discovered that there is a whole ‘network’ of lakes at the South Pole of Mars hidden beneath the surface.

The network consists of three large lakes, the largest being 30 km long and 20 km wide, surrounded by several ponds with cold but ‘liquid water’. It’s all deep inside the Martian surface.

In 2018, scientists discovered that at a depth of 1500 meters above the surface of Mars, at the South Pole, there is a huge reservoir of water that is spread over about 20 kilometers. This discovery is in the same sequence while all these lakes are also located close to the lake discovered in 2018.

The discovery two years ago was considered a coincidence by experts, but the latest discovery has forced them to speculate that there may be more water on Mars than we previously estimated. However, it is hidden beneath the surface.

Of the research journal Nature Astronomy Latest issues The report, published online in India, was compiled jointly by experts from Italy, Germany and Australia, using data from the European Space Mission’s “Mars Express” special radar over a ten-year period from 2010 to 2019. Has been analyzed.

This mission of the European Space Agency (ESA) has been orbiting Mars for the last 17 years as a satellite and revealing the secrets of this red planet to us.

This radar of the Mars Express, abbreviated as “MARSIS” (MARSIS), helps to detect ice and other aquifers under the surface by using radar waves that collide with the surface of Mars.

Radar waves in remote sensing have been searching for underground structures and aquifers for years, the science of which has become stable and reliable today. The same method has been used to search for underwater reservoirs on Mars.

Experts estimate that the liquid water level in these lakes hidden beneath the surface of Mars is around minus 68 degrees Celsius, which simply means that the surface water on Mars is extremely salty because of the salt. Due to this, the freezing point of water falls. It seems that the more salt there is in the water, the more it freezes at low temperatures and turns to ice.

It should be noted that these and other similar discoveries are of great importance in future plans to establish human settlements on Mars, because such a plan will be successful only after taking into account the conditions and fears on the Red Planet.