There is already a date for Apple’s 2021 WWDC online, with references to AR glasses?

Although last year many of the events that have been held periodically had to adapt to the online ecosystem, leaving behind the face-to-face habit of seeing us all in the same place, by 2021 things no longer generate so many doubts and when a company like Apple reveals the dates of an event, practically all of us understand that it will be completely virtual. And nobody had the slightest doubt that the WWDC (World Wide Developers Conference) 2021, which is held every June, would return adopting the same format as last year, with a canned video where the different people in charge of Apple’s ecosystems would have to the general public, but especially to developers, what are they preparing for the second half of the year. New operating systems and AR glasses? The fact is that Apple has released a nice promotional poster for WWDC 2021 that will take place between June 7 and 11, virtually for the second consecutive year. An edition that, if we let ourselves be guided by the main image, seems to let us fall that we could know something about the augmented reality glasses project in which those of Tim Cook are involved. At the end of the day, Californians play with those reflections in the glasses of the Animoji as a mirror that seems to be projected from the screen of a Mac. A wink that we do not know if it will be a little trolled before the insistent rumors published in recent months around this device, or if we are really facing the advancement of a technology that experts estimate will be in stores, at the earliest, from next year. In this WWDC 2021 we will have news and details of the main novelties that will arrive with the versions of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, macOS 12 (with whatever name) and tvOS, so it will be difficult for Apple to focus on the devices. Remember that this event, of which the opening keynote is just the tip of the iceberg of a week full of workshops, courses and developer talks, focuses on software. From Apple they have confessed that “we love to gather our developers every year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and connect them with Apple engineers. We are working to make WWDC21 the biggest and best yet, and we are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create applications that change the way we live, work and play. ” >