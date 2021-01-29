There is already a date for the function that ‘blocks’ the tracking of ‘apps’ on your iPhone

- Advertisement -

Data, they say, is the new “oil” of the current digital revolution that we have lived through and the raw material of some companies that need it to market advertising, products, etc. In recent years, an entire industry has proliferated around it and from Cupertino they want to return control to users. And it is that thanks to this constant data mining, to which we give express consent by the simple fact of accepting the conditions of use of an app, a good part of the current model of advertising exploitation that is carried out, and copied, is supported by some internet giants.

Apple is aware of this small disorder and that is why, last June, on the occasion of its WWDC 2020 celebration, it announced the arrival of a whole series of functions that would allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to control what levels of tracking and tracing they want to suffer from by applications of your device. And as announced a few hours ago, that function is getting closer and closer.

Tracking Lock: On

Although these tools were originally supposed to have arrived with iOS 14 last September, Apple responded to the demands of many companies and delayed the deadline to give them time to adapt their developments to these new demands. Privacy conditions that, for example, Facebook has already declared will have a significant impact on their business, they calculate, of about 40%, since they will not be able to continue to undermine the data of users’ devices in a generalized way both within and outside the application of the social network.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook. JOSH EDELSON AFP

Those of Cupertino have just announced that this blockade will come in the spring, It is ready and will be enabled by default on all devices when the iOS update is installed. If then a user wants to open the tap and have his applications track him without limits, it will be a decision he makes at his own risk thanks to a menu in which he will be informed of all the applications that request this type of access to his identifier (IDFA).

Apple describes this new system as follows: “in the settings, users will be able to see which apps have requested permission to track and carry out the changes they deem appropriate. This requirement will be rolled out widely in early spring with an upcoming release of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14, and now has garnered support from privacy advocates around the worldWith this measure, it is the user who decides whether an application can share its identifier with advertisers, third-party companies, networks or data brokers.