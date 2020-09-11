There is already a release date and prices for the new Xbox Series X and S

Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

By Brian Adam
It was only a few hours ago when Microsoft decided to make public the few details that were missing to transcend its main bet for the new generation. That Xbox Series X that will compete head to head against PS5 and Sony, after the enormous success of the Japanese during the current generation (PS4) and that makes things a little more difficult for Phil Spencer’s.

But if the other day those of Redmond had to run away, before the leaks, to give the details of their surprising Xbox Series S, offering its final appearance and price, now He has had to make official all that was missing to be known, which is not little, of his Xbox Series X: the launch date of both machines and the price at which it will move in its particular battle against Sony.

They are already here

As the Poltergeist girl said watching in front of the television, the new consoles “are here” And, specifically in the case of Microsoft, they will land in Spanish stores on November 10, with the possibility of starting to reserve them from the 22 of this month. In this way, the North Americans mark on the ground and seem to anticipate what Sony will announce … soon?

This is the tweet … Xbox Series X: 499 eurosXbox Series S: 299 eurosLaunch date: November 10 Pre-orders start on September 22#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/25R9mVrdFo

– Xbox Spain (@Xbox_Spain) September 9, 2020

In addition to that release date, Microsoft has already fully set the price at which its top of the range will reach stores, the best prepared bet to face PS5 and, the truth is that after many rumors about a possible price well above 500 euros, rather close to 600, in the end we will have to breathe a sigh of relief because the blood has not reached the river . The new Xbox Series X will cost 499 euros.

Now with all the Microsoft cards on the table, the ball remains on the roof of Sony, which has yet to publish the release date of its two new consoles: the normal PS5 and the digital only edition that, as in the case of Xbox Series S, will not allow you to enjoy physical games, only downloads or flat rates in the style of Game Pass Ultimate or PlayStation Now.

By the way, at the same time that Microsoft announced that launch date and the final prices of its two machines, it transpired that at the end of the year the company’s flat rate for games, Game Pass (Ultimate) will also include at no extra cost, EA Play, with all the titles that Electronic Arts is storing there, such as FIFA, Madden, Battlefield, Mass Effect, and a long list of classic hits from both consoles and PC.

