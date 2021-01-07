There is immunity to COVID beyond antibodies: Australian team finds evidence of long-term immune memory thanks to B cells

- Advertisement -

On July 6, 2020, the results of the third wave of the large seroprevalence study of the Ministry of Health, the ENE-COVID, yielded a figure that sat with a jug of cold water: in just two months, 14% of study participants who had tested positive for antibodies no longer had them. As much as they agreed with what we were beginning to learn about antibody decay, the expectation that immunity to the virus would fade within a few months was bad news.

However, as we were saying at the time, what we were beginning to find was that “immunity [en el caso del coronavirus] it went far beyond the existence (or not) of antibodies. “Fortunately, science is confirming this and the latest studies point out that the other great pillar of humoral immunity, B lymphocytes, is proving to last eight months later.

What are B lymphocytes?

The human immune system is an intricate set of defense systems. Among all of them, what is surely the most important mechanism is known as ‘humoral immunity’. In it, antibodies stand out: the group of macromolecules specifically designed to identify and fight infection. Precisely the same ones that, as we saw, tend to decline in a good part of the population.

However, today we are going to focus on B lymphocytes, the cells that make antibodies and proteins. In general, these cells need to be activated by T lymphocytes (CD4 +) and therefore, in the activation process against a new pathogen, it takes about seven days to initiate the immune response with this mechanism. The system has to identify the pathogen and equip itself to fight it.

Seven days, as I say, in case it’s a new pathogen. However, the body receives hundreds of thousands of pathogens each year and it would not be very wise (nor evolutionarily sustainable) having to restart the same process over and over again. Therefore, the immune system has mechanisms (still relatively unknown) to estimate the danger of pathogens and to establish which ones require a permanent presence of antibodies in the bloodstream and which ones do not.

The latter would be the case of SARS-CoV-2 in many patients: for some reason that we do not understand, our immune system decides that it is not necessary to keep the defenses against it “mobilized”. The good news is that, even in these cases, the system may have an ace up its sleeve: memory B cells. Is about a subtype of B lymphocytes that allows you to recognize old threats in an agile way and articulate an immune response quickly.

To get an idea of ​​what all of this means, we can look at this part of the immune system as an antibody distribution network. In some cases, the system maintains a quantity of antibodies in circulation; in others, it is enough to maintain the production lines of these macromolecules to be ready when necessary. We know that SARS-CoV-2 is not one of the first, but one of the second?

The memory of cells

The question that remained was whether, for SARS-CoV-2, this type of memory was generated. At the end of November, some studies began to provide data on the behavior of antibodies, T cells and B lymphocytes that allowed us to be optimistic, but we needed more precise experimental tests to draw conclusions about the immune memory of the system.

Now a team of Australian researchers have been able to estimate the longevity and immunophenotype of memory B cells specific for nucleocapsid proteins and the peak of SARS-CoV-2. The researchers analyzed 36 blood samples from patients who had had symptoms between four and 242 days before being collected. Input, Antibodies (IgG) were detected in all samples; However, levels started to drop 20 days later from the onset of symptoms.

In the case of memory B cells, they increased significantly up to at least 150 days. Months after overcoming the disease. This is great news because, as we pointed out above, immunity mediated by these cells is longer lasting and stronger than that mediated by other mechanisms. But, above all, because it allows the researchers to conclude that there is “a long-term immune memory after an infection or vaccination against COVID-19”.

However, however positive these results are and recognizing that we are completing the pieces of the most important immune puzzle of the moment, there is still enough to complete the.