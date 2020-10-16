There is more than a presidential election in the US

Republicans currently hold the White House and the Senate

As we look back at the Atlantic on the forthcoming election next month, we can hardly forget that it is more than a presidential election. Conference elections are also underway, which could radically change the shape of politics in the United States.

Republicans currently hold the White House and the Senate. The House of Representatives is held by the Democrats. This means that the Republican agenda is more likely to be adopted, as in practice the Senate works to delay the House of Representatives. We also understand that the majority of the Republican Party in the Senate is benefiting from the power of the President.

We only have to recall the process of its imitation. Since all Senators except Mitt Romney voted with their own party the trial failed. The same debate is taking place this week over the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett ‘s appointment to the Supreme Court. In fact, Senator Lindsay Graham said in her address at the start of the hearings – that Republicans would vote for her and Democrats would vote against her. There will be no co-operation on this matter.

It is this lack of co – operation that often leads to little progress being made in America on important issues such as healthcare. At the beginning of next month, Democrats will have the opportunity to change things, of course if they win the election. Even if Joe Biden succeeds that is not enough. They have to look forward to getting a grip on the Senate. Democrats currently have 47 Senators, 53 by Republicans.

Democrats need to take an extra four seats to get a majority. Five really because it is widely accepted that they will fail to hold on to the seat they won in Alabama last year.

The Democrats are almost certain to have an extra seat in Arizona where astronaut Mark Kelly is standing for the party. Kelly is the husband of Gabby Giffords the former Congressman cast in 2011 and left badly injured.

The other states in which the Democrats could make progress? Colorado, Maine and North Carolina. Iowa, Montana, Georgia and North Carolina are also in the balance. How important is all this?

Control of the Senate, especially if Biden is in the White House, means that Democrats will have a chance to implement their policies instead of talking about them during the election campaign and stuck at a Congress that will not help them when the election is over. In short – it would be an opportunity to bring about some changes in their policies.