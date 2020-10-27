Latest news

By Brian Adam
A Fianna Fáil Senator has asked for information on the public health crisis to be made available simultaneously in Irish and English

'There is no excuse for forgetting our language rights' - Senator's petition on pandemic

Fianna Fáil Senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee has called on the Government to ensure that important information about the pandemic is sent out simultaneously in Irish and English in future.

“There is no excuse for forgetting our language rights,” the Senator said.

The Senator petitioned his own party and other Government parties while information on the latest restrictions introduced to combat the Covid-19 is still awaited in Irish.

The Government ‘s website, gov.ie, has information in English only about the new restrictions introduced at midnight last Wednesday. If you seek the Irish version of the page on which the information is provided, you are told that “Ireland is now in Phase 3 of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business”. The Government’s “message” is said to be ‘Stay Safe’ and you are advised to “use your own judgment and take personal responsibility for protecting yourself, your friends and family”.

As various reports on this site over the past six months have shown, important public information about the public health crisis has been published in English only since the beginning of the pandemic.

The health authorities have issued various apologies for not sending out information in Irish or for not sending out information in English and Irish at the same time.

The HSE, for example, decided not to broadcast pandemic announcements in Irish because it believes that Irish is more wordy than English and would make the announcements 35% more expensive.

Other figures provided by the HSE showed that only € 21,333 of the almost € 1.39 million paid for radio and television advertisements was spent on Irish language advertisements.

A spokesperson from the Department of Health has previously told Tuairisc.ie that they publish material online in English before the Irish translation is available “because of the need for important public health information to be made available to the public quickly ”.

Speaking at a meeting of the Oireachtas Irish Language Committee this week, An Coimisinéir Teanga Rónán Ó Domhnaill said that such excuses could not be “accepted”. Accepting this would mean that it was not necessary to publish anything urgent in Irish, said An Coimisinéir Teanga. Ó Domhnaill said that the pandemic proved that the correct systems were not in place in the state system to provide information in Irish promptly.

Senator Clifford-Lee said at the same meeting that the failure of the health authorities in terms of the Irish language during the pandemic showed “disrespect” for the language.

