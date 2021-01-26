There is ‘no guarantee’ that the restrictions will end on 5 March – An Taoiseach

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Everyone who comes abroad into the state will be required by law to isolate himself

There is “no guarantee” that the Level 5 restrictions will end on March 5, says Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

We may also do better than expected, says the Taoiseach.

But There will be a “cautious and conservative” approach to the release of restrictions, he said.

“We have a hard road ahead but we have already made the move and we will do it again,” said Micheál Martin.

However, despite the uncertainty over the supply of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Taoiseach said that it would The increased availability of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine means “greater flexibility” in the release of restrictions.

The Taoiseach said that good progress was being made in reducing the number of cases of the disease in the community and that it was clear that the restrictions were working.

There is still great concern about the high number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units, he said.

Martin said there would probably be between 800-1,300 Covid-19 patients in the hospitals each day by the end of next month and about 100 people in the number of patients in the ICU at that time.

It was the most important measure in terms of disease and restrictions as the pressure on hospitals would have to be reduced, the Taoiseach said.

The government today agreed to extend the public health restrictions currently in place until 5 March. They also gave their blessing to new travel restrictions.

The restrictions require anyone coming to Ireland to spend time in quarantine at home.

Legislation must be passed before this rule can be applied to people from the European Union and to citizens of this country. It was said in the Dáil today that that regulation would be passed without delay.

This is the first time that the self – isolation to be imposed on everyone who comes to this country will have the force of law. People coming to this state through the six counties will have the same legal requirement. Anyone who tests negative for a second coronavirus test within five days will be allowed to stop self-isolation at home.

Under the new arrangements anyone who comes to this country and does not test negative for the crown virus must spend 14 on compulsory quarantine in a hotel. Any passenger coming from Brazil or South Africa will have to do the same quarantine.

Will not be no short-term visas being issued and stricter sanctions will be imposed on the five-kilometer travel limit to prevent people from going to airports to take on unnecessary flights.

A person who exceeds the 5 kilometer travel limit is currently fined € 100 and this is reported to be increased.

A person caught going to the airport for unnecessary travel may be fined € 500.