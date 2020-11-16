‘There is no justification for Woulfe being impersonated, with the judges solving the problem’ – Alan Dukes

Alan Dukes told RTÉ RnaG today that the Houses of the Oireachtas should leave the dispute over Judge Seamus Woulfe to the Chief Justice and Supreme Court judges

Former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes has said there is no reason for Judge Seamus Woulfe to be impersonated and that there is “no need” to make the Supreme Court controversy a constitutional crisis.

Speaking of Wood on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta today, Dukes said that the Houses of the Oireachtas should leave the resolution of the dispute to the Chief Justice and the judges of the Supreme Court.

Dukes argued that the controversy was largely a personal dispute and did not require a constitutional crisis.

There is an unprecedented crisis in the Supreme Court because Judge Seamus Woulfe refused to resign in that court, although Chief Justice Frank Clarke suggested that he should do so because of the way he dealt with controversy that followed the. golf dinner at which he was present.

Woulfe informed Chief Justice Frank Clarke that he would not resign.

Judge Seamus Woulfe was among 80 people having dinner at the Station House hotel in Clifden, at a time when Covid-19 instructions were in place about meetings.

The government says the dispute has raised “serious constitutional issues”, but former Fine Gael leader Alan Dukes said it should not be looked at.

“Honestly, I don’t think there is any need to make this a constitutional crisis.”

“The conversations and letters between Seamus Woulfe and the others… are verylawyer … They contain personal things, but it does not change the essence of the story. ”

“It simply came to our notice then [An Breitheamh Séamus Woulfe agus an Príomh-Bhreitheamh Frank Clarke] and three other members of that court [an triúr breithiún a raibh cruinnithe ag Séamus Woulfe leo] but I don’t think that goes in or out of what Susan Denham said. ”

Judge Susan Denham ruled that it would be “excessive” and unfair for Seamus Woulfe to resign as a Supreme Court judge because he attended the controversial dinner of the Oireachtas Golf Association.

Dukes said it was Chief Justice Frank Clarke himself who initiated the process of resolving the situation and tasked Denham with investigating and publishing a report.

According to Duke no justification arose in question, and the judgment of Susan Denham should be accepted by the Chief Justice and other judges of the Supreme Court.

“The process that the Chief Justice has put in place, came to the conclusion, from Susan Denham, that there was not enough material here to call for Seamus Woulfe to resign… And the Chief Justice himself is recommended by Seamus Woulfe in the first place… He must have known the man, the man’s ability… Nothing about that has changed in the meantime. ”

“It simply came to our notice then [go bhfuil údar táinsimh ann]. Susan Denham has said that, and I’m sure she has the knowledge and experience and the wisdom to make that judgment, so I think the court has no choice but to accept that. ”

“So the Oireachtas has every right to throw the ball back to the court and say that this is a problem… and resolve it themselves centrally within the court. This is a controversy that lies within the court itself and they must accept that and act accordingly. ”