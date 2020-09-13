There was a time when weapons were brought to the Space Station

In space, no one can hear you scream … or shoot. Despite this, astronauts have carried weapons to the International Space Station in recent years. Yes, that’s right, in a place that seems so “neutral” many have felt the need to bring some tools to defend themselves from possible attackers.

For example, NASA astronauts from the 1970s have brought aboard the International Space Station the classic Swiss Army knife Victorinox. Nothing compared to the “kit” brought by Soviet cosmonauts: the TP-82, a multipurpose pistol supplied between 1986 and 2007 as a defense tool during the waiting period for recovery after landing in the forests of Siberia.

The weapon (which you can see at the bottom of the news) was developed specifically for the Russian Soyuz program. Also equipped with a folding stock that could be used as a shovel and machete. During the flight, the gun was kept in a metal container, and provided that everything went according to plan, that container remained closed.

More recently, however, cosmonauts seem to have abandoned the idea of ​​carrying guns, according to James Oberg, an American space journalist and expert on Russian and Chinese space programs. The weapon may still be officially included in the kit’s list of contents, although cosmonauts meet and vote before each space flight whether or not to remove it from the list of things to bring during takeoff.

These instruments brought by astronauts, however, were not used in the event of space wars, but for protect themselves after missions in case they find themselves in hostile or enemy terrain upon landing. In such a situation he found himself Alexei Leonov, who spent two days and one night stuck in the Ural Mountains following an on-board computer malfunction that had caused his shuttle to land 965 kilometers off course.