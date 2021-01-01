Tech NewsMobileAndroidXiaomi

There will be a Mi 11 Pro with a curved QHD + screen according to the MIUI Gallery app

By Abraham
0
0
Xiaomi Mi 11 9.jpg
Xiaomi Mi 11 9.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

At the end of November, the MIUI 12 code hinted that Xiaomi was working on a smartphone with a QHD + screen. A month later, the Chinese tech giant announced the Mi 11 with a similar spec panel. Now the MIUI Gallery app code confirms that there will also be a Mi 11 Pro. Earlier this year, Xiaomi released both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro at the same event. Surprisingly, the company only revealed the Mi 11 at the event that took place a few days ago. Although the company did not say anything about the Mi 11 Pro at the launch conference, Digital Chat Station, a popular Chinese insider, revealed that the Pro variant will be announced after the spring festival in February 2021. That said, Xiaomi has updated the app. MIUI Gallery to v2.2.17.18. According to kacskrz, a renowned member of XDA, the source code of the latest version of the application not only confirms the existence of the Mi 11 Pro but also its curved QHD + screen. According to previous reports, the Mi 11 Pro’s display will also support a 120Hz refresh rate, SDR to HDR mapping, increased refresh rate (MEMC), and increased resolution by AI. On the other hand, the Mi 11 doesn’t come with any of these features except for the 120Hz refresh rate. Aside from the differences in the display, we also expect the Mi 11 Pro to come with better camera settings and support for faster charging.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Do not update the Xiaomi Mi A3 to Android 11: A serious failure leaves it useless

Abraham - 0
Xiaomi has surprised Mi A3 users by releasing a stable Android 11 update a few hours ago without a prior beta program. Apparently this...
Read more
Latest news

This Vivo smartphone will charge your battery from 0% to 50% in just 5 minutes

Abraham - 0
The Vivo iQOO 7 will be officially unveiled on January 11 and we know more and more about this impressive device from the Vivo...
Read more
Communication

You’re going to want this huge Xiaomi mat for only 6 euros

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi It is probably the company with the most varied product ecosystem on the market. They have all kinds of gadgets and accessories, and...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©