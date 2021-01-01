There will be a Mi 11 Pro with a curved QHD + screen according to the MIUI Gallery app

- Advertisement -

At the end of November, the MIUI 12 code hinted that Xiaomi was working on a smartphone with a QHD + screen. A month later, the Chinese tech giant announced the Mi 11 with a similar spec panel. Now the MIUI Gallery app code confirms that there will also be a Mi 11 Pro. Earlier this year, Xiaomi released both the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro at the same event. Surprisingly, the company only revealed the Mi 11 at the event that took place a few days ago. Although the company did not say anything about the Mi 11 Pro at the launch conference, Digital Chat Station, a popular Chinese insider, revealed that the Pro variant will be announced after the spring festival in February 2021. That said, Xiaomi has updated the app. MIUI Gallery to v2.2.17.18. According to kacskrz, a renowned member of XDA, the source code of the latest version of the application not only confirms the existence of the Mi 11 Pro but also its curved QHD + screen. According to previous reports, the Mi 11 Pro’s display will also support a 120Hz refresh rate, SDR to HDR mapping, increased refresh rate (MEMC), and increased resolution by AI. On the other hand, the Mi 11 doesn’t come with any of these features except for the 120Hz refresh rate. Aside from the differences in the display, we also expect the Mi 11 Pro to come with better camera settings and support for faster charging.