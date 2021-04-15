There will be an Apple launch event in April and Siri already knows, do you know when?

- Advertisement -

Apple always takes great care in the way in which it announces launch events and, although practically all analysts placed the time of the announcement of new launches in April, no one really had the convincing proof. But curiously, this time it has been Siri who has given the good news to all who have wanted to ask. This has been discovered by some US media that, when questioning the virtual assistant about when the next Californians event will be, he has responded by giving precise data of the date and place of the celebration (the time is already known, 7:00 p.m. in Spain). In this case, “The special event is Tuesday, April 20 at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. Full details can be found at Apple.com.” So the countdown begins to guess what is new we will see. Answers only in the US It must be said that, if you try to ask the same question to the Siri that we have with us in Spain and who speaks Spanish, you will not get the same answer since it seems limited only to the territory of the USA. In any case, with the current world panorama, it does not seem very easy to bypass the restrictions to end up going to California, even if we had an invitation, so the company has chosen to limit the diffusion of the ad to their country. And that is another of the doubts that assail the message that Siri announces: are we facing the first face-to-face event after the start of the pandemic in March 2020? Remember that from Apple they took the habit of offering canned events, already recorded, so publicizing a physical location can only mean that those of Tim Cook want to make their news official with attendees in the auditorium who will later be able to test the new products. What does not seem to be doubts is that one of the products that can be seen will be the new iPad Pro with its mini-LED screens that, surely, will represent a revolution within all the ranges of devices of Californians. In addition to these tablets, Americans could present their long-awaited Airtags, those small gadgets that we can stick to clothes, house keys, bags or any other object with the mission of having them permanently located. A Search application (my iPhone) that in recent days has shown how, in addition to the Cupertino’s own devices, it will allow the entry of third-party models that want to use that platform within iOS.