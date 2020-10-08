There will be ‘notch’ in the iPhone of 2021 but its size will be different, how?

The notch is one of those elements that came to the design of the iPhone in 2017, taking advantage of the launch of the X models that came to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the device. And from the first moment It was a source of mockery and ridicule by many users who saw in it some inability of Apple to gather all the sensors, cameras, etc., within a less invasive module.

Be that as it may, that notch has become a distinctive element of the iPhone of the North Americans, in the same way that the circular Home button was throughout the first ten years of the terminal’s history. So, as you can imagine, Apple is going to think a lot about when it ends with what is, right now, the defining symbol that reveals that we are in front of one of its smartphones.

He has two newscasts left

Already at the beginning of this year some sources predicted that these iPhone 12 that will be presented next week would get rid of the famous notch Or, at the very least, modify it and reduce it to a minimum so that it doesn’t bother so much. Thus, it seems that this decision has been carried over to next year, when the hypothetical iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12s?) Hit the stores with a redesigned notch. How? Well, just below you can see it.

As a renowned leaker of the Apple ecosystem has published on his Twitter account, the notch of this year will be like that of the previous models from 2017, although in the case of next year’s terminals the changes will be as subtle as they are obvious. That eyebrow remains on the front of future iPhone but with a much smaller thickness, invading less portion of the screen. Something that has always been reproached to this element in which are the proximity sensors, the camera for selfies and the entire Face ID system.

If this information is confirmed, It remains to be seen if that notch of the iPhone 13 becomes the standard for another four generations of mobile phones, or in the previous step for a complete elimination in the models that arrive in 2022, which would enjoy an all-screen front in the style of those that many Android edge models have, where these eyebrows were replaced, if not directly eliminated , by small drops of water that contained the camera for selfies. Does this eyebrow bother you on your iPhone?

