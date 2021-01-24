There’s a place on the International Space Station that’s kept dirty – that’s why

- Advertisement -

As you can imagine, cleanliness inside the International Space Station is critical to the well-being of astronauts. While on Earth Saturday is dedicated to the proverbial “pizza and film”, on the ISS this day is dedicated to cleaning, but not all places. There’s a place where you don’t clean … for science!

The experiment MatISS (Microbial Aerosol Tethering on Innovative Surfaces) aboard the orbiting station aims to test five advanced materials with the aim of preventing microorganisms from causing disease and growing in conditions of microgravity. This is important for understanding how these organisms work in space.

Three versions of the experiment – carried out by the French space agency CNES – have been conducted since 2016. The first was MatISS-1, had four sample holders installed for six months in three different locations in the European Columbus laboratory module; MatISS-2 had four identical samples containing three different types of materials in one place; Matiss-2.5 instead it was set up to study the spread of contamination, this time spatially, through hydrophobic surfaces.

These samples are made up of a diverse blend of advanced materials, which they should prevent bacteria from attaching and growing over large areas, effectively making them easier to clean and consequently more hygienic. “Understanding the effectiveness and potential use of these materials will be essential for the design of future spacecraft, particularly those that will transport humans into space.“says the European Space Agency.

Keeping the ISS clean is very important and, despite the high levels of hygiene, numerous bacteria are still brought from the Earth (which have even been cataloged).