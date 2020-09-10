Latest newsTop Stories

These animal forms are made of radish and cucumber

By Brian Adam
Japanese artist uses various vegetables to create animal shapes - Photo: Instagram
These Animal Forms Are Made Of Radish And Cucumber

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Japanese artist uses various vegetables to create animal shapes - Photo: Instagram

Tokyo: The Japanese artist has designed radishes and cucumbers in such a way that they have created animal-shaped dishes that amaze the viewer.

The Japanese artist has shared his creations on the Instagram app which is also going viral very fast.

Haiman, a Japanese artist, tried to make different dishes related to Japanese culture by making different dishes from vegetables. Not only this, the Japanese artist has also created beautiful animal shapes from these dishes.

View this post on Instagram

. と ろ ろ そ ば な ぬ… ＼＼ \ ト ば ば ／／ //／／. . . # と な り の ロ # ト ト ロ ば # ト ト ロ # ジ ブ リ #ghibli #totoro # そ ば # と ろ そ ば # フ ー フ フ ー ブ s s s s #soba #food #food #food

A post shared by HMYN (@boc_metal) on

The artist used social media to share his photos and he used mostly ‘radish’ to create all this, but in some creations other vegetables were also used.

View this post on Instagram

. C \ 秋刀魚 //／／ # 秋刀魚 # さ ま ま # サ ン マ # 大 根 ろ し # 大 根 お ろ し ー 猫 # 猫 #cat #fish #radish #daikon #gratedradish #grateddaikon #japaneseradish #japanesefood #art #創作

A post shared by HMYN (boc_metal) on

In this picture, the artist has created the fish and the cat beautifully through radish and the cat has brilliantly strengthened its grip on the fish.

View this post on Instagram

. ＼＼ \ お ろ し ハ ン ー グ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ／／ ハ d d d d d d d d d d d d d d d d #dog #hamburgsteak #radish #dish

A post shared by HMYN (boc_metal) on

The artist also used radish for this creation and it can be clearly seen here that a dog is holding a bone in its mouth.

View this post on Instagram

. \ 卵 焼 き //／／ # 猫 の 日 # ね こ 日 # ネ の の 日 # ご め ん # 卵 焼 き # 大 お 大 し 大 大 大 大 大 大 大 ト創作

A post shared by HMYN (boc_metal) on

This picture shows a cat resting on its bed, and it looks like it is snoring with its head on its front legs. Radish has also been used to make this dish.

Here the artist has made ‘steaks’ with the help of radish on which a small dog is sitting.

View this post on Instagram

. ⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇⁇ #grateddaikon #japaneseradish #japanesefood #art #

A post shared by HMYN (@boc_metal) on

The Japanese artist also made this dish from radish and it shows a fox lying on a plate.

View this post on Instagram

. 精 霊 馬 と い え 〜〜〜 ＼＼ \ レ ク ザ ／／ //／／. (馬 じ ゃ な). . . # レ ッ ク ザ # ポ ケ モ ン # ポ ケ ッ ト モ ン ス p p #pokemon #rayquaza # 精 霊 き # き り り cu # cucumber # ー デ ィ ー テ ー food food # food # foodart f #part #food

A post shared by HMYN (boc_metal) on

In this post, it can be seen that the artist created Pokemon, which is also a cartoon character and game created by a Japanese company. On the other hand, the Pokemon video game series has become very popular. Famous cartoon series have also been made on it. Hyman has made Pokکیmon from cucumber slices.

