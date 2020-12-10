These are 10 of the largest and most innovative Latin American characters in 2020

What do you think of when you hear or read the word innovate? Surely the first thing that comes to mind are people with new ideas. Precisely, we want to talk to you about these types of characters, specifically about 10 great Latin American innovators who have stood out in 2020.

Latinos whose value propositions try to make life easier for us. Beyond profiting from their projects, they propose ideas that seek to solve problems in the Latin American region.

Eddy alvarado

Eddy Alvarado is one of the great Latin American innovators highlighted in 2020. This is a computer engineer from the Dominican Republic, whose project is based on using artificial intelligence to help farmers in rural communities in his country.

His project is called Agro360, an intelligent system made up of sensors that analyze “crop conditions, climatic information and statistical data” to predict environmental changes, diseases and pests that can affect crops.

Thus, farmers can anticipate the behavior of the crop, plan and make decisions to improve its development. Agro360 not only contributes to the farmers, but also to the consumer, since by facilitating the development of the plantation, it causes the products to be marketed at an affordable price, which “has a positive impact on hunger and poverty.”

Likewise, this project contributes to the sustainability of the planet. Agro360 evaluates the conditions of the plants in real time. Situation that allows farmers to reduce “the use of agrochemicals by up to 40%”.

Until now, the Agro360 system is used in rice fields. However, Alvarado intends to take them to other Latin American countries to reduce as much as possible the losses in food production and thus contribute to the eradication of poverty and hunger.

Freddy vega

Freddy Vega is another of the great Latin American innovators of 2020. This Colombian launched Platzi, an online education service whose purpose is to increase the income of the student body and train “technology entrepreneurs”.

Platzi is a technology education system that “teaches marketing, programming, design, data science and other disciplines from scratch.” In addition, the team of this company is in charge of creating its own methodology to make online education effective.

Although there are other online education services, this platform stands out because it offers asynchronous classes, that is, they are self-directed, they adapt to the rhythm of the student. Therefore, the student is the one who decides when to learn, in addition to having a greater “opportunity in the field of technology”.

The platform not only offers educational programs, but scholarships to students aimed at “Mothers head of the family and Venezuelans”, so that they can improve their quality of life.

This system promises high employment opportunities to people who finish their courses. Vega even points out that in Latin America “all technology startups have Platzi students as employees” and that they see entrepreneurs emerge out of nowhere. All this thanks to its technological education system.

Ricardo di Lazzaro

Ricardo di Lazzaro is a Brazilian with various specialties, including biochemistry, pharmacy, and genetics. Without a doubt a person quite prepared in the sciences that study human DNA.

“Our genetic code includes key information about our health: from congenital diseases to our predisposition to certain types of cancer and our level of protection against certain syndromes.” Based on that information, Di Lazarro has devised Genera, a biotech startup that studies the genome of each person.

But how do you do it? Through genetic tests that analyze our DNA and provide us with personalized information on how certain environmental factors can affect us. Data that will allow us to plan and make better decisions for our health.

Di Lazzaro points out that Genera tests are developed and manufactured in Brazil, which is why they have an affordable cost of 40 dollars. He emphasizes that the study is based on saliva tests and that anyone can practice it from the comfort of their home.

Such is the effectiveness of the tests that it reveals “predispositions to diseases, responses to medications, and information about each person’s ancestry.” Great, right? We can obtain this information without having to resort to a specialized center.

Until now, Genera has not crossed borders. However, it is a project that promises a good future. We are sure that many people from other countries will want to know their genome without having to leave home and at an affordable price.

Thomas Giovanetti

Age does not influence when it comes to innovating, it only requires having great ideas that use the simple to obtain great changes. This is the case of Tomás Giovanetti, a 20-year-old Argentinian who is fond of video games.

Giovanetti has turned his favorite hobby into a lucrative and beneficial business for society. In 2016, this Argentine devised You Deserve, a video game designed to “raise awareness about bullying”, which managed to position itself as one of the most requested on the Steam platform.

As is well known, bullying is physical or psychological harassment that many people are victims of, especially school-age children. This is why the project is so novel and Giovanetti is considered one of the great Latin American innovators 2020.

Returning to the comment on You Deserve, its acceptance was so positive that it allowed Giovanetti to launch GTA, a startup “dedicated to the development of corporate and social video games”. This is intended to serve as a link between organizations and their communities.

GTA not only helps prevent bullying, it helps improve corporate culture and teach teens to lead healthier lives. Thus, the games of Giovanetti’s company not only serve to distract you, but to educate you and make you grow as a responsible person.

At the moment, GTA “is present in seven countries and employs 50 people.” However, the company hopes to reach many more people and is confident that they can see their video games as a way to “generate impact on a global level” at a sociocultural level.

