These are all LG phones that will be updated to Android 11, 12 and 13

As we have already been telling you in recent days, LG has made the decision to close its mobile phone business, which it will put the lock on next summer although until the end of 2021 the sale of its terminals through stores and operators is assured. Now, although it may seem otherwise, this decision will not slam the door to users and will continue its activity to offer support and updates to some of these models.

That will allow us, if we buy an LG Wing, for example, enjoy a smartphone for which three system updates are guaranteed, which on paper means four years of use completely up to date and with relevant updates in case security flaws appear in the Google OS. Now, we have known that list of terminals that will reach Android 13.

Roadmap of official updates

If you are thinking about buying a new smartphone and one of LG’s is within reach, which after that decision taken in recent days, could be prone to small offers and discounts, you should know that Android 11 will reach some of its most important terminals from that same month of April. This is the case of the LG Velvet 5G, or the LG G8X, which will have it before the end of June. However, for the last quarter of the year there are updates to the LG Velvet 4G, G8S, Wing, K52 and K42. With no expected date are the V50, V50S, Q31, Q51, Q52, Q61, Q70, Q92 and Q9 One models.

In the case of Android 12, which will officially land after the summer in the hands of the first Google Pixels for this 2021, LG Wing, Velvet, Velvet LTE, V50s, V50, G8, Q31, Q52 and Q92 have this update assured. In all cases, there is no estimated date for its arrival, although if we take as a reference what was planned for its latest top of the range, the LG Wing, we will most likely have to wait until the last quarter of 2022. At the end of the day It will not be until that moment in 2021 when we will have the update to Android 11 available.

Finally we have Android 13 that, as the ranges will not see new phones due to the decision of the Koreans to cease their mobile activities, leaves the panorama of smartphones compatible with that OS in just three: they will be the LG Wing, Velvet and Velvet LTE. Everyone else, surely, only access the critical updates that have to do with the security of the terminal itself.

