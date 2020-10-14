MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

These are all the accessories with MagSafe of the new iPhone 12

By Abraham
Abraham

Apple today presented the four iPhone models – iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max – and, along with them, a set of new accessories that we can already find on the Apple website. All these accessories are compatible with MagSafe, the system of magnets that include the new iPhone 12 on the back. First up, we have the MagSafe Silicone Case (€ 55), which is available in 8 colors and has embedded magnets that help Apple’s MagSafe Wireless Charger line up for faster charging.

The transparent case with MagSafe (€ 55) for the iPhone 12/12 Pro Clear is a mix of transparent polycarbonate and flexible materials and also has MagSafe magnets.

The new leather wallet with MagSafe (€ 65) clips onto the back of any of the four new iPhones and offers space for identity documents and credit cards. It is available in four colors (blue, orange, brown and black) and is made from specially tanned European leather.

The MagSafe Wireless Charger (€ 45) offers fast 15W wireless charging and is in fact the only charger that will give you this speed. Any other Qi-compatible charger offers a 7.5 W charge.

