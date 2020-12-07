These are all the folding Samsung phones that we will see in 2021

Samsung is betting heavily on folding smartphones, and is expected to launch new models in 2021. A new report from South Korea gives us a good idea of ​​what to expect in terms of folding smartphones from Samsung next year. According to The Elec, next year we will have a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold Lite smartphone in the first quarter of 2021, which will be followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the third quarter of 2021. We have been hearing about it for a long time. that there will be a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold. It’s an approach that Samsung has recently taken with other flagships, and it would help popularize folding smartphones, which for now are limited to a few users. There have also been rumors that we will see a Galaxy Z Flip Lite, so we could see as many as four folding from Samsung next year. None of this is confirmed yet.

Sources from The Elec claim that both the Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a 7-inch screen, as well as a 4-inch screen on the outside when the device is closed. Apparently, we will also have support for the S Pen stylus and an under-screen selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – as other rumors already claimed. However, it is unclear if these features will make it to the low-cost Galaxy Z Fold Lite. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, the leaks point to it having a larger screen and battery than the original. The new report places the main screen at 6.7 inches, and the external screen at 3 inches.