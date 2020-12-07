Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

These are all the folding Samsung phones that we will see in 2021

By Abraham
Abraham

Samsung is betting heavily on folding smartphones, and is expected to launch new models in 2021. A new report from South Korea gives us a good idea of ​​what to expect in terms of folding smartphones from Samsung next year. According to The Elec, next year we will have a more affordable Galaxy Z Fold Lite smartphone in the first quarter of 2021, which will be followed by the Galaxy Z Flip 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the third quarter of 2021. We have been hearing about it for a long time. that there will be a cheaper version of the Galaxy Z Fold. It’s an approach that Samsung has recently taken with other flagships, and it would help popularize folding smartphones, which for now are limited to a few users. There have also been rumors that we will see a Galaxy Z Flip Lite, so we could see as many as four folding from Samsung next year. None of this is confirmed yet.

Sources from The Elec claim that both the Galaxy Z Fold Lite and Galaxy Z Fold 3 will come with a 7-inch screen, as well as a 4-inch screen on the outside when the device is closed. Apparently, we will also have support for the S Pen stylus and an under-screen selfie camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 – as other rumors already claimed. However, it is unclear if these features will make it to the low-cost Galaxy Z Fold Lite. As for the Galaxy Z Flip 2, the leaks point to it having a larger screen and battery than the original. The new report places the main screen at 6.7 inches, and the external screen at 3 inches.

