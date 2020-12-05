These are six of the strangest phones in recent years

In the market for mobile devices there is a wide variety of models, some more striking than others. However, sometimes companies end up pulling out phones that end up looking strange to us.

We want to talk about mobile devices that, beyond their functionality, are rare. Based on this, we ask ourselves, what is its true utility? Why did they go on the market? These are questions that we will answer in this note. To do this, we will explore six phones whose designs we consider strange.

Nubia Alpha

The ZTE Nubia Alpha is the first device to top the rare phone list. Why? As you can see in the image, it is a mobile with a flexible screen in the form of a bracelet. A smart watch? No, it differs from smartwatches because we can use them to make calls.

This model has the capacity to store up to 8 GB in its internal memory and run its processes with a 1 GB RAM. In addition, to work with the Android operating system. Another peculiarity is that it includes a 5 megapixel camera, that is, you can take a photo from your wrist. To carry out these actions, it has an autonomy of approximately 48 hours.

But what are the limitations of the Nubia Alpha? This is a large and robust mobile, heavy for our wrists, perhaps even somewhat uncomfortable. In addition to this, the software is limited to the size of the bracelet (four inches), which makes it an incomplete equipment compared to common smartphones.

As you may have noticed, this is a simple device. It could be said that it is a model created to facilitate some of the most common activities, such as making a call, checking our messaging and even taking a selfie without much effort, even underwater.

So what does the Nubia Alpha represent? From our perspective, this wristband phone will help you with basic activities when you don’t want to use a standard smartphone.

However, it is still a low-utility and high-cost device, valued at $ 510. Would you be willing to pay that sum of money?

Nokia 9 PureView

The Nokia 9 PureView is a phone not recommended for trypophobic people. This is because it includes on its back a set of cameras made up of five lenses, which form repetitive patterns that can be very unpleasant for the human eye. This particularity makes it a rather strange phone.

The Nokia device is made up of three monochrome (black and white) and two color (RGB) cameras. Also, the five cameras are 12 megapixels and have an aperture of f / 1.8.

That particularity is what makes it a very useful phone. This mobile device uses its set of cameras to improve the quality of the shots, offering better details and colors. You can even capture representative data from 60 to 240 megapixels. What does this mean? That the Nokia 9 PureView is capable of processing a shot based on that megapixel range and taking it to 12 MP.

Itself, the Nokia 9 PureView it is considered a good mobile. This has a pOLED screen protected by Gorilla Glass 5, 6GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, it includes a 20 megapixel front camera. It is also IP67 certified and can be charged wirelessly. And what did you think of this model?

Energizer Power Max P18K P

The Energizer P18K is another weird phone, why? It is a device with a thickness of approximately two centimeters and a weight of 500 grams. Rare? From our perspective, if practically holding it for a long period of time is exercising our wrists, don’t you think?

Another of the most striking features of this model is its powerful 18 thousand mAh battery. Well above the capacity presented by other more recognized models such as a Samsung Galaxy S20 (4,000 mAh), for example.

The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop features 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, and a 6.2-inch LCD screen.

On its front face, we find two 16 and 2 megapixel cameras. While in the back we find a triple camera with periscope function.

What is the true utility of this mobile? Judging by the power of the battery, it is to offer greater autonomy. The Power Max P18K Pop has good specs, but the downside is in its design. It is difficult for it to compete with current smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

The Galaxy Fold 2 is striking for being a fairly innovative device, since it has the particularity of having two screen sizes. This is a folding that when opened, it can well be transformed into a tablet, facilitating the execution of different activities.

This mobile not only draws attention for its design, but for all the benefits it offers. It includes one of the most powerful processors in the industry, the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is complemented by a 12 GB RAM.

It is a phone with the ability to execute multiple processes without major problem, in addition to executing several tasks simultaneously on each of its screens.

For example, you can see a video on both screens, because when you fold it the playback does not stop.

We can even work on one screen with a spreadsheet and take notes on another. It really sounds amazing. Without a doubt, the Galaxy Fold 2 is mobile that any of us wish we had. Do you agree?

Doogee S90

The Doogee is another rather quirky phone. It has passed IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810G tests. What does it mean? It is resistant to water, dust, high vapor pressure, shock and drop. It is a smartphone that stands out for being quite robust.

Its features include a 5,000mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, 360-degree face unlock, 6GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory. Another novelty is that it brings a set of accessories that makes it a kind of radiotelephone.

The latter is what makes it strange, it is not elegant at all. Not everyone can carry such a robust phone, much less with that set of accessories on top. However, it is perfectly suited for adventurers who live from excursion to excursion and can face extreme environmental conditions. Are you one of them? Would you like to have this mobile?

OnePlus Concept One

One of the peculiarities of this phone is that the cameras are hidden, strange? The OnePlus Concept One includes an electrochromic glass on its back, which has the function of darkening when the cameras are not being used.

Also, this model stands out for being based on a sports car. Specifically in the McLaren 720s, hence its orange color and the elegance with which it is presented.

This mobile includes the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal space. It has a 6.67-inch screen with AMOLED technology and 90Hz refresh capacity.

Basically, OnePlus presents this device as a more aesthetic solution to hide that set of cameras that sometimes detracts from the model.

As you can read, these are six of the strangest phones that have hit the market in the last three years. Which model did you find the most interesting? Why?

