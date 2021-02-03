These are the 10 most powerful Android smartphones according to AnTuTu [Febrero 2021]

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The AnTuTu performance benchmark has just published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones on the market based on data collected during the month of January 2021. This benchmark not only measures CPU, GPU, memory and storage performance, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, so that smartphones with screens with a high refresh rate (90 Hz or more) get a higher score. The ranking results presented below are the average scores (not the highest scores) in AnTuTu provided there have been at least 1,000 measurements of the model in question, so the most recent models may not be included. If the same model has multiple versions with different RAM and / or storage capacities, only the model with the highest score appears.

The first position is occupied by a newcomer, the iQOO 7 [ AliExpress], which gets 728,784 points in its version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888, improved LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 mwjoeSO storage. The motto of this phone is the “flagship of e-sports” and, although it is not a mobile especially designed for gaming, it has such powerful performance that it is perfectly suitable for gaming. In second position we find the previous leader, Xiaomi Mi 11 [ AliExpress], which was announced in January as the first smartphone with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 888 chip. In addition, this smartphone also has LPDDR5 RAM memory upgraded to a 3200 MHz clock frequency capable of offering a transfer rate of 6.4 Gbps – the highest of a mobile phone today. The Xiaomi Mi 11 with 12GB / 256GB scores 705,593 points in the test, falling a certain distance from number 1 despite very similar hardware. Next on the list is the December leader, Huawei Mate 40 Pro + with 12GB / 256GB, which achieves an average score of 702,553 points. The scores of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro + are very similar, which shows the strength of the Kirin 9000 with the 5nm process. In fourth position, we find his brother, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ Huawei], which achieves an average score of 688,043 points. When looking at the sub-scores of both Mate 40s, the data shows that the CPU scores of the Mate 40 Pro + and Pro are basically the same. The main difference lies in the GPU part, since the Pro + exceeds 300,000 while the Pro version stays at 280,000 points. The reason for this difference is that the Pro + has 12GB of RAM and the Pro version has 8GB of RAM, which has a certain impact on the performance of the GPU. Also, the Pro + may have certain software optimizations to increase performance.

The fifth position is occupied by the OPPO Reno5 Pro + 5G, which has a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. With this hardware, you get 671,249 points. Just below is the iQOO 5 [ AliExpress] with a score of 665,959 points. In seventh position, we have the Redmi K30S Extreme Edition launched three months ago with an average score of 664,993 points. The biggest advantage of this device is the price, since it is the cheapest among the ten models in the ranking. The following position is occupied by the iQOO 5 Pro [ AliExpress] with an average score of 664,252. Both the iQOO 5 and iQOO 5 Pro are equipped with the Snapdragon 865 trio + LPDDR5 memory + UFS 3.1 flash memory, plus Multi-Turbo 4.0 software functionality. Compared to other Snapdragon 865-equipped models, the iQOO 5 series has an overclocked GPU that exceeds 270,000 points. This causes the processor to get hotter than normal, which is why the cooling system is particularly important. Although it uses UFS 3.1 flash memory, the MEM score of the iQOO 5 series is far from the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. The model in ninth place is the VIVO X50 Pro + [ AliExpress], with 663,766 points. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The bottom of the table is occupied by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, which reaches a score of 661,078 points with a Snapdragon 865 configuration, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, it comes equipped with Write Turbo software functionality that accelerates storage writing through high-speed cache space. You are interested in: Top of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour). The most striking thing about this list is that, despite the fact that Qualcomm’s most powerful chip has already entered, the Kirin 9000 chip continues to give a lot of war and is not far from the performance of the Snapdragon 888. If finally Huawei makes the jump to 3 nm by the end of the year, the battle can get very interesting. Of course, other brands will not stop launching smartphones with Snapdragon 888 chips and we could soon see this table dominated by models with this chip. Finally, once again, we can see that Chinese manufacturers stand out for the performance of their new smartphones, since there is no trace of smartphones from Samsung, LG, Sony or other manufacturers.