AnTuTu, a well-known smartphone performance benchmark, has published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones on the market according to data collected during the month of September. AnTuTu not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, so that smartphones with screens with high refresh rates (90 Hz or more) achieve best score. The results listed are the average scores (not the highest scores) in AnTuTu provided there are at least 1,000 measurements of the model in question. The list presents significant changes from the previous month due to the introduction of new devices on the market with more powerful hardware. If the same model has multiple versions with different storage capacities, only the model with the highest score appears. The list is headed by two models of the Chinese brand iQOO, iQOO 5 Pro [ AliExpress] and the iQOO 5 [ AliExpress], in both cases with Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also incorporates Multi-Turbo 4.0 optimization. These models achieve scores of 663,752 points and 662,165 points respectively. These smartphones have been on the market for a few months now and their recent optimizations have pushed these models to the top. Comparing the sub-results, the CPU and 3D scores are significantly higher than other models with Snapdragon 865. Apart from the optimization of the software, this series brings a certain degree of overclocking. It is already common practice in the industry to unlock a higher working frequency under certain conditions. The specific frequency depends on the adjustment method of each company, which takes into account the heat dissipation capacity of the phone.



The third place is occupied by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, which reaches an impressive score of 648,624 points with a Snapdragon 865 configuration, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, it comes equipped with Write Turbo software functionality that accelerates storage writing through high-speed cache space. Right below we have the Vivo X50 Pro + [ AliExpress], another very powerful smartphone with a Snapdragon 865 configuration, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This phone scores 626,500 points. In fifth and sixth positions, we find two gaming smartphones with Snapdragon 865 Plus chip: the Lenovo Rescue Gaming Phone Pro with 625,721 points and the ROG Phone 3 [ Amazon] with 622,234 points. It is striking that, even with the most powerful Qualcomm chip, its score is below other models. This is because these phones don’t offer as good software optimization as other manufacturers do. A very powerful chip is not enough if the software is not sufficiently optimized. Next, in seventh position, is the Black Shark 3S [ AliExpress], another gaming smartphone that gets 620,311 points thanks to its Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The most powerful smartphone from a couple of months ago, Oppo Find X2 Pro [Amazon], now occupies the eighth position with an average score of 609,791 points. This smartphone has powerful hardware thanks to its Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.0 storage and 3K screen at 120 Hz. Behind this is its younger brother, Oppo Find X2 [Amazon], which also comes with very capable hardware and scores 603,740 points. The last position is occupied by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro [Amazon], which drops many positions in the ranking with 602,584 points. You are interested in: Top of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour). Like last month, the most striking thing about this list is that the Top 10 is dominated by Qualcomm chips. There is no smartphone with Huawei Kirin 990 5G or Samsung’s Exynos 990. Once again, we can see that Chinese manufacturers stand out for the performance of their new smartphones, since there is no trace of smartphones from Samsung, LG, Sony or other manufacturers. October is the month for the launch of flagship mobile ships. The iPhone 12 will be unveiled on October 13, the Huawei Mate 40 series will be announced on October 22, and the OnePlus 8T will arrive on October 14. Some of these smartphones, like the iPhone 12 and the Huawei Mate 40, will be equipped with chips built in 5nm. Later on, Samsung and Qualcomm will also introduce their new chips, which will also be built in a 5nm process to further improve power and energy efficiency.