These are the 10 most powerful Android smartphones [November 2020]

The famous smartphone performance benchmark AnTuTu has published the ranking of the most powerful smartphones on the market based on data collected during the month of October. As is well known, AnTuTu not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, which is why smartphones with screens with high refresh rate (90 Hz or more) score better. The ranking results that we present are the average scores (not the highest scores) in AnTuTu provided that there have been at least 1,000 measurements of the model in question. The list shows significant changes from the previous month due to the introduction of some new devices on the market with more powerful hardware. If the same model has multiple versions with different storage capacities, only the model with the highest score appears.

The first place in the list of performance of high-end Android smartphones is held by the Huawei Mate 40 Pro [ Huawei], with an average score of 685,339 points, which was presented a few weeks ago. although this is not the highest score that this device gets. AnTuTu claims that, in the data they have collected, some Mate 40 Pro easily exceed 720,000 points, while others fall below. The reason for this difference is whether the performance mode is on or not. In other words, if the performance mode is activated, the score will be clearly higher. Don’t miss out: Take care of your ❤️ health and enjoy ‍♀️ sport with the latest Huawei has presented [ Entérate ]

In terms of sub-scores, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s CPU score is 189,212. The Kirin 9000 uses a 3.13 GHz A77 core, which is a higher clock than the Snapdragon 865 Plus, thus outperforming the Snapdragon in CPU performance. 865 Plus. The Mate 40 Pro’s GPU score is 283,283 as the Kirin 9000 integrates the Mali-G78 GPU with 24 cores, which is a leap forward compared to the previous generation. It is worth dedicating a few lines to the score in the MEM (memory and storage) section, since the average score exceeded 120,000, the highest value of the 10 models in the ranking. Apparently the Huawei Mate 40 Pro uses a self-made memory chip faster than the UFS 3.1 memory used by other manufacturers.

The smartphones that occupy the second and third place are two models of the Chinese brand iQOO, iQOO 5 Pro [ AliExpress] and the iQOO 5 [ AliExpress], with average scores of 663,979 and 663,767 points respectively. Both are equipped with the Snapdragon 865 trio + LPDDR5 memory + UFS 3.1 flash memory, plus Multi-Turbo 4.0 software functionality. Compared to other Snapdragon 865-equipped models, the iQOO 5 series has an overclocked GPU that exceeds 270,000 points. This causes the processor to get hotter than normal, which is why the cooling system is particularly important. Although it uses UFS 3.1 flash memory, the MEM score of the iQOO 5 series is far from the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. In terms of MEM scores, the only one that can compete with the Mate 40 Pro is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, which remains something above 110,000 points. The fourth model is the vivo X50 Pro + [ AliExpress], with 661,342 points. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor accompanied by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Redmi K30S Extreme Edition launched last month ranks fifth with an average score of 660,133 points. The biggest advantage of this device is the price, since it is the cheapest among the ten models in the ranking. The sixth place is occupied by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition, which reaches a score of 659,561 points with a configuration of Snapdragon 865, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In addition, it comes equipped with Write Turbo software functionality that accelerates storage writing through high-speed cache space. Just below, in seventh and eighth positions, we find the ROG Phone 3 [ Amazon] with 630,765 points and the Lenovo Rescue Gaming Phone Pro with 625,394 points. It is striking that, even with Qualcomm’s most powerful chip, its scores are below other models. This is because these phones don’t offer as good software optimization as other manufacturers do. A very powerful chip is not enough if the software is not sufficiently optimized. Next, in ninth position, is the Black Shark 3S [ AliExpress], another smartphone focused on games that gets 617,990 points thanks to its Snapdragon 865 processor, 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Finally, the most powerful smartphone of a few months ago, Oppo Find X2 Pro [Amazon], now occupies the tenth position with an average score of 611,419 points. This smartphone has powerful hardware thanks to its Snapdragon 865, LPDDR5 memory, UFS 3.0 storage and 3K screen at 120 Hz. You are interested: Top of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour). The most striking thing about this list is that the Kirin 9000 chip has crept into the top of the Top 10, which is otherwise still dominated by Qualcomm chips for another month. Of course, other brands will not stop updating their chips and we could see news soon. In fact, it is expected that before the end of the year we will know the new 5nm chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek, and Samsung has already officially confirmed the arrival of the Exynos 1080 in a few weeks. Finally, once again, we can see that Chinese manufacturers stand out for the performance of their new smartphones, since there is no trace of smartphones from Samsung, LG, HMD, Sony or other manufacturers.