These are the 10 most powerful mid-range Android phones [November 2020]

The benchmarking app AnTuTu has published its new Top 10 of the most powerful mid-range Android smartphones according to measurements taken during the month of October. This new Top 10 joins the ranking of the most powerful high-end smartphones recently published. AnTuTu not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, which is why smartphones with screens with high refresh rates (90 Hz or more) achieve best score. The list does not bring great news compared to the previous month but the list of smartphones is practically the same, with small changes due to new measurements and optimizations from manufacturers. In first position, we find the Redmi 10X Pro 5G ( AliExpress) for another month, which has the MediaTek Dimensity 820 chip and achieves a score of 398,483 points. We do not go very far for the second position since it is occupied by its brother Redmi 10X 5G ( AliExpress), whose performance is quite close with 393,622 points. Both have the same hardware and the differences between both models are in the cameras and fast charging. Therefore, it is not significant which of the two is ahead of the other. Starting from the third position, it is Huawei with its Kirin chips that dominates the ranking, starting with the Honor 30 ( AliExpress) with Kirin 985 achieving 387,136 points. Compared to Kirin 820, the performance improvement is not much. In terms of performance, the Kirin 985 and Dimensity 820 chips are about the same, falling ahead of the Kirin 820 and Snapdragon 765G, but there aren’t many new phones equipped with both. This is mainly due to its higher cost.

In the fourth and fifth positions we find two other sister smartphones: Huawei nova 7 ( AliExpress) and Huawei nova 7 Pro ( AliExpress), with 382,866 and 382,771 points respectively thanks to their Kirin 985 chips. The next three positions are occupied by smartphones with Kirin 820: Honor 10X ( AliExpress), Honor 30S ( AliExpress) and Huawei nova 7 SE ( AliExpress). The average scores of the three models exceed 350,000 points. In the ninth position is the Redmi K30 5G ( AliExpress) which, with Snapdragon 768G, reaches 350,605 points. The last position is occupied by the OPPO Reno4 5G ( AliExpress) with a Snapdragon 765G chip and an average score of 336,914 points. You are interested in: Top of Amazon’s best-selling smartphones (updated every hour). Not many new mid-range models have hit the market recently. Most of the launches are flagships or lower-middle-range models, so the ranking shows little change compared to the previous month. Like the arrival of the Dimensity 820 chips, it is MediaTek chips that continue to dominate the top positions in the ranking and this has not changed. Huawei also captures a large part of the Top 10 positions with its Kirin chips, and the big losers are the Samsung Exynos 980, which are not on the list, and the Snapdragon 768 / 765G, which are relegated to the bottom of the list. table.