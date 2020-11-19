These are the 10 most powerful mid-range Android smartphones [Noviembre 2020]

The popular performance benchmark AnTuTu has published its Top 10 most powerful mid-range Android smartphones based on measurements taken during the month of October. This new Top 10 joins the ranking of the most powerful high-end smartphones recently published. AnTuTu not only measures the performance of CPU, GPU, memory and storage, but also takes into account the fluidity with which the interface moves, so that smartphones with displays with high refresh rates (90 Hz or more) achieve best score. The list does not bring great news compared to the previous month, but the list of smartphones is practically the same, with small changes due to new measurements and optimizations from manufacturers. In first position, we find the Honor 30 8GB / 128GB with the Kirin 985 5G chip, which has been developed by Huawei. This chip lags behind the Kirin 990 in terms of performance, as it runs at a lower frequency. The Honor 30 has risen positions compared to last month, when it was in third place, and now leads the table with an average score that exceeds the 400k point barrier: 404,210 points.

Next, we find the Huawei nova 7 8GB / 256GB, which has the same Kirin 985 5G chip and is very close to the first in terms of performance with 402,849 points. The Huawei nova 7 has a design very similar to that of the Honor 30. The main difference is found in the camera since while the Honor 30 offers 5x zoom, the Huawei Nova 7 stays at 3x. In third position is the Redmi K30 5G 6GB / 128GB which, with Snapdragon 765G, reaches 328,059 points. This smartphone was launched 10 months ago and has been appearing in the mid-range Top 10 for quite some time as it was the first smartphone with Snapdragon 765G and offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It is followed by the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G 6GB / 128GB with the same Snapdragon 765G chip, which obtains a slightly lower score, 322,937 points. The fifth position is for the Huawei nova 7i 6GB / 128GB, which with a Kirin 810 chip obtains 317,349 points. Starting from the sixth position we find some MediaTek chips. We start with the realme 7 8GB / 128GB with a Helio G95 chip, which scores 297,726 points, and just below that is the Redmi Note 8 Pro 6GB / 128GB with a Helio G90T chip, which scores 292,600 points. The eighth position is for the realme 6 4GB / 128GB with the same Helio G90T chip, which gets a score of 290,535 points. In penultimate place is the realme 7 pro 8GB / 128GB with Snapdragon 720G processor, which reaches 288,084 points. And finally, in the tenth position is the Poco X3 NFC 6GB / 128GB with Snapdragon 732G that gets 284,937 points. Some phones launched in October have not gotten enough measurements to be included in the list, but they will probably appear on the list next month. Currently, Huawei leads the list with its Kirin chips but the US veto will prevent the company from continuing to manufacture its own chips in the future, so in the coming months we could see important changes in the classification.