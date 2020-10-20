These are the 4 new products that Apple could announce before the end of the year

Apple released the new iPhone 12 family earlier this week, which is arguably the biggest launch of the year. The new iPhone 12 incorporate important innovations in the photography and video section, a more powerful processor, a screen protected by a more resistant glass and other novelties. There are still a few months of 2020 to go, and if the rumors are true, Apple could still introduce four new products before the end of the year.

6th generation Apple TV

It’s been three years since Apple last updated its Apple TV 4K, and its renewal could be near. The current Apple TV 4K incorporates a 2017 A10X Fusion chip, so the company could include a more powerful chip that allows it to run more complex games, which would make Apple TV a true entertainment center. On the other hand, the new HomePod mini includes an ultra-wideband (UWB) U1 chipset that allows you to locate other devices that are also equipped with this chip. It would not be strange that the new Apple TV will also have such technology.

Apple AirPods Studio Headphones

The AirPods Studio will not be a conventional headphones, but will allow you to customize your appearance through interchangeable headbands and headphones. Apple is reportedly working on luxury and sports-style designs. The new headphones will work with similar technology to the AirPods Pro, which ensures easy pairing, good noise cancellation, and automatic connection to devices.

Apple AirTags

Apple introduced a U1 chip in the iPhone 11 that, today, allows content to be shared via AirDrop pointing to the target device and acting as a digital key to open compatible vehicles. Apple could present the rumored AirTags, labels that would be attached to everyday objects such as keys, wallets, remote controls or suitcases to locate them with the iPhone. This technology would allow for much more precise positioning than traditional methods that use Bluetooth. If we add to this augmented reality, it would be possible to open the “Search” app on the iPhone to see exactly where your object is attached to an AirTag.



First MacBook with Apple chip

The fourth thing we most expect to see from Apple is a Mac with an Apple-made chip, rather than an Intel chip. Apple’s first chip computer is expected to be a MacBook. The company announced in June at the WWDC conference that the first Mac will arrive before the end of the year.