These are the 90 Samsung phones that will be updated with One UI 3, according to a leak

It was still in August when Samsung kicked off the beta program for One UI 3.0, the next version of its proprietary layer for the Android operating system. The start of the official update was initially set in November, and since then it has been the question of knowing which models exactly would receive this improvement.

Especially since One UI 3.0 has been conceived to run on Android 11, hence the expectation for knowing the list of upgradeable models was maximum. The Korean manufacturer, however, still does not make the list public but we already have here a leak that talks about nothing more and nothing less than 90 models. 90 models that, in the absence of officiality, we will take with tweezers, as they say.

The 90 Samsung that will receive One UI 3.0

One UI 3.0, or simply One UI 3, is the next version of Samsung’s proprietary layer since they ditched the previous names for redesign it from scratch. Getting rid, among other things, of the bad fame dragged by Touchwiz in the initial generations of both Android and the Korean layer itself.

With One UI 3 will come a redesign of the phone’s notification area as well as the top menu of quick actions, which will continue to be customizable. In addition, the lock screen will be able to adapt to large information cards and we will have improvements for both tablets and folding cards. One UI 3 will also bring full-screen video calling on the manufacturer’s devices.

These are the 90 Samsung devices getting One Ui 3: pic.twitter.com/OCDq9vG6sc – Anthony (@TheGalox_) November 8, 2020





According to the aforementioned leak that we mentioned before, the latest high-end models of the Korean firm will catch up with One UI 3, but there are up to 90 phones those included in a list that, in the absence of Samsung’s official status, we will take with caution. The 90 phones are as follows: