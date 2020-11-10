These are the 90 Samsung phones that will be updated with One UI 3, according to a leak

It was still in August when Samsung kicked off the beta program for One UI 3.0, the next version of its proprietary layer for the Android operating system. The start of the official update was initially set in November, and since then it has been the question of knowing which models exactly would receive this improvement.
Especially since One UI 3.0 has been conceived to run on Android 11, hence the expectation for knowing the list of upgradeable models was maximum. The Korean manufacturer, however, still does not make the list public but we already have here a leak that talks about nothing more and nothing less than 90 models. 90 models that, in the absence of officiality, we will take with tweezers, as they say.
The 90 Samsung that will receive One UI 3.0
One UI 3.0, or simply One UI 3, is the next version of Samsung’s proprietary layer since they ditched the previous names for redesign it from scratch. Getting rid, among other things, of the bad fame dragged by Touchwiz in the initial generations of both Android and the Korean layer itself.
With One UI 3 will come a redesign of the phone’s notification area as well as the top menu of quick actions, which will continue to be customizable. In addition, the lock screen will be able to adapt to large information cards and we will have improvements for both tablets and folding cards. One UI 3 will also bring full-screen video calling on the manufacturer’s devices.
These are the 90 Samsung devices getting One Ui 3: pic.twitter.com/OCDq9vG6sc
– Anthony (@TheGalox_) November 8, 2020
According to the aforementioned leak that we mentioned before, the latest high-end models of the Korean firm will catch up with One UI 3, but there are up to 90 phones those included in a list that, in the absence of Samsung’s official status, we will take with caution. The 90 phones are as follows:
- Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 5G, S10 +, S10e, S10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 5G, S20 5G UW, S20 +, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, Note 10+ 5G, Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Fold, Fold 5G, Fold 2, Fold 2 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Flip 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A Quantum
- Samsung Galaxy A01, A01 Core
- Samsung Galaxy A10, A10s, A11
- Samsung Galaxy A20, A20e, A20s, A21, A21s
- Samsung Galaxy A30, A30s, A31
- Samsung Galaxy A40, A40s, A41, A42 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A50, A50s, A51, A51 5G, A51 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy A60
- Samsung Galaxy A70, A70s, A71, A71 5G, A71 5G UW
- Samsung Galaxy A80, A8s
- Samsung Galaxy A90, A90 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M01, M01 Core
- Samsung Galaxy M10, M11
- Samsung Galaxy M20, M21
- Samsung Galaxy M30, M30s, 31, M31s
- Samsung Galaxy M40
- Samsung Galaxy M51
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7 5G, Tab S7 +, Tab S7 + 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019, Tab A 8.0 2019
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 2020, Tab A7 8.4 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro, XCover 4s
