These are the best apps of the year in the Samsung Galaxy Store

Those who have an application store do not have a treasure, but they do have an opportunity to select the best apps of the year in their store. Google did it, Apple did it, Huawei did it and now it is up to Samsung to choose the best apps and games of the year at his store, the Galaxy Store.

Samsung has chosen the best games, apps, themes, spheres and capsules for Bixby in its awards for the best of the year in the Galaxy Store. Obviously, most apps focus on the Samsung ecosystem, although you will find some of these apps also on Google Play.

The best games

In the best games, Samsung has chosen the game with the best graphics, the best simulation, action, casual, arcade, indie and arcade game. In addition, it has awarded the award to game of the year, which has been Fortnite. Here are the winners:

Forza Street, better graphics

State of Survival, best simulation game

Garena Free Fire, best action game

Uno !, best casual game

Clawee, best indie game

LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, best role-playing game

WGT Golf, best arcade game

Fortnite, game of the year

The best apps

The selection of applications is much shorter, having only two winners: one for the best wellness app – taken by BetterHelp – and the other for the most innovative app:

BetterHelp, best wellness app

NBA Top Shot, the most innovative application

The best spheres for smartwatch

When it comes to customizing Galaxy Watch watches, Samsung has awarded five awards to the best designer, the best collection of faces, the most innovative and best-designed faces and for the best app for a smartwatch, which has taken Talk to Alexa. These are the winners:

HIGH Watch Faces, best new watch face designer

The Persona-Smart, the most innovative sphere

The Golden Floral Digital Watch Face, sphere with better design

Urarity, best collection of spheres

Talk to Alexa, the best app for smartwatch

The best themes

There has also been an award for the personalization of the mobile through themes. Samsung has awarded Best New Designer, Best Theme Collection, Most Innovative and Best Designed Themes, and Best Icon Pack of the Year. These are the winners.

Marigold, Best New Theme Designer

Dark Warrior, most innovative theme

[Bear] Pink clouds of stars, theme with better design

Butterfly-effected, best collection of themes

[Alex-] Fantasy Icon Pack, best icon pack

The best Bixby apps

At Bixby, only two winners. The first prize is for Spotify for its integration with Bixby with which you can choose and play songs with your voice. The second is for the Sky Weather developer, who wins the Bixby Developer of the Year award.

Spotify capsule to play songs with voice commands, Bixby capsule of the year.

Steven Arkonovich, Creator of Sky Weather, Bixby Developer of the Year

