Tech NewsApps

These are the best apps of the year in the Samsung Galaxy Store

By Brian Adam
0
3
These are the best apps of the year in the Samsung Galaxy Store
These Are The Best Apps Of The Year In The

Must Read

Apps

These are the best apps of the year in the Samsung Galaxy Store

Brian Adam - 0
Those who have an application store do not have a treasure, but they do have an opportunity to select the best apps...
Read more
Tech News

Google will investigate the reason for the dismissal of a former employee of the company

Brian Adam - 0
Google will investigate reason dismissal of a former employee who worked in the artificial intelligence area of ​​the Montain View company. In fact,...
Read more
Facebook

Google Chrome and the incredible trick to change the mouse cursor for Harry Potter

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have Baby Yoda, Mario Bros, Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Garlfield, an anime, a turtleneck, among other characters? Well, there is...
Read more
Apps

The best social networks for artists and art lovers

Brian Adam - 0
Although there are social networks like Pinterest, Instagram or Facebook where numerous photos, videos and other artistic content are published, these platforms are very...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

These are the best apps of the year in the Samsung Galaxy Store

Those who have an application store do not have a treasure, but they do have an opportunity to select the best apps of the year in their store. Google did it, Apple did it, Huawei did it and now it is up to Samsung to choose the best apps and games of the year at his store, the Galaxy Store.

Samsung has chosen the best games, apps, themes, spheres and capsules for Bixby in its awards for the best of the year in the Galaxy Store. Obviously, most apps focus on the Samsung ecosystem, although you will find some of these apps also on Google Play.

The best games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=n6aTRxzH4sI

In the best games, Samsung has chosen the game with the best graphics, the best simulation, action, casual, arcade, indie and arcade game. In addition, it has awarded the award to game of the year, which has been Fortnite. Here are the winners:

  • Forza Street, better graphics

  • State of Survival, best simulation game

  • Garena Free Fire, best action game

  • Uno !, best casual game

  • Clawee, best indie game

  • LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, best role-playing game

  • WGT Golf, best arcade game

  • Fortnite, game of the year

The best apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=b4KMB7mnlJw

The selection of applications is much shorter, having only two winners: one for the best wellness app – taken by BetterHelp – and the other for the most innovative app:

  • BetterHelp, best wellness app

  • NBA Top Shot, the most innovative application

The best spheres for smartwatch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=LwaOmx-upB0

When it comes to customizing Galaxy Watch watches, Samsung has awarded five awards to the best designer, the best collection of faces, the most innovative and best-designed faces and for the best app for a smartwatch, which has taken Talk to Alexa. These are the winners:

  • HIGH Watch Faces, best new watch face designer

  • The Persona-Smart, the most innovative sphere

  • The Golden Floral Digital Watch Face, sphere with better design

  • Urarity, best collection of spheres

  • Talk to Alexa, the best app for smartwatch

The best themes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=M-J1SXNugzc

There has also been an award for the personalization of the mobile through themes. Samsung has awarded Best New Designer, Best Theme Collection, Most Innovative and Best Designed Themes, and Best Icon Pack of the Year. These are the winners.

  • Marigold, Best New Theme Designer

  • Dark Warrior, most innovative theme

  • [Bear] Pink clouds of stars, theme with better design

  • Butterfly-effected, best collection of themes

  • [Alex-] Fantasy Icon Pack, best icon pack

The best Bixby apps

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vsrc=GDjbCVBxK1I

At Bixby, only two winners. The first prize is for Spotify for its integration with Bixby with which you can choose and play songs with your voice. The second is for the Sky Weather developer, who wins the Bixby Developer of the Year award.

  • Spotify capsule to play songs with voice commands, Bixby capsule of the year.

  • Steven Arkonovich, Creator of Sky Weather, Bixby Developer of the Year

More information | Samsung

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Tech News

Google will investigate the reason for the dismissal of a former employee of the company

Brian Adam - 0
Google will investigate reason dismissal of a former employee who worked in the artificial intelligence area of ​​the Montain View company. In fact,...
Read more
Facebook

Google Chrome and the incredible trick to change the mouse cursor for Harry Potter

Brian Adam - 0
Do you want to have Baby Yoda, Mario Bros, Harry Potter, The Simpsons, Garlfield, an anime, a turtleneck, among other characters? Well, there is...
Read more
Apps

The best social networks for artists and art lovers

Brian Adam - 0
Although there are social networks like Pinterest, Instagram or Facebook where numerous photos, videos and other artistic content are published, these platforms are very...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©