these are the best smartphones of the moment

We’ve updated our Bright Stuff buying guide with the nine new smartphones we recommend. From budget devices to top phones.

In our Bright Stuff buying guides , we list the top three products in a variety of categories, such as our favorite e-bikes , smart doorbells or tablets . The currants from the porridge that we recommend to everyone. Products that we have tested or use ourselves because they are the best of their kind. We keep updating those guides so that they always give the best buying advice.

This time it is the turn of smartphones – our ‘primo gizmo’ and therefore split into five categories. So you see the best three phones for every price. These have been added:

» Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra : Xiaomi finally releases the Ultra version of its phones in the Netherlands. Watch out for Samsung: this is a formidable competitor

» OnePlus 9 Pro : With the 9 Pro, OnePlus strengthens its place as an adult smartphone maker. Surprising? No. Very nice? Certainly!

» OnePlus 9 : the OnePlus 9 is a classic OnePlus, a lot of phone for a low price, with some concessions to take into account.

» Samsung Galaxy Note 20 : The Galaxy Note 20 remains a flagship for Samsung, but has become more affordable over the years.

» Poco F3 : Xiaomi’s cheaper subsidiary brand continues to amaze with high-quality specifications at very competitive prices.

» Galaxy A52 4G : Samsung is getting better at serving just about any price point and the A52 in particular is a bull’s eye, with the best value for money at the moment.

» Nokia 5.4 : a reliable, solid device without bells and whistles for an excellent, competitive price.

» Poco X3 Pro : does what a Poco is supposed to do, offer a lot for little money. Fast, large, good screen and a large battery.

» Motorola Moto G30 : a well-balanced budget phone, as we are used to from Motorola. A competitive price with the well-known concessions.