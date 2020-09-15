These are the changes that Google Photos prepares for future versions

Google Photos has had a year of 2020 full of changes that have gone through an especially critical one that took place during the confinement phase, and led the Mountain Viewers to modify almost everything: It compressed menus, grouped functions, refined the design of the app more and, above all, gave a more rounded twist to its classic logo. Now, everything that arrives seems to us to be minor, but it has its importance.

And this is what will happen in future releases, when the name change of some functions that we all use every day becomes palpable in the application. It would not be so much about new functions that were not present until now as a setting so that the menus you now have are called in a more standard way, more recognizable about what its purpose is.

Reverse engineering after the find

The person in charge of finding these new evidence has been Jane Manchun Wong, the renowned specialist who, through her reverse engineering work, is able to hunt in advance all those changes that reach the most popular applications. In this case, Google Photos, which will modify some names of certain functions within the photo and video editing controls.

Google Photos is working on some wording changes in the upcoming redesigned photo editorAuto EnhanceExposure BrightnessWhites White pointBlacks Black point pic.twitter.com/3InyHKGlgS

– Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 11, 2020

As you can see in the message he has published, Jane reveals that Google is preparing modifications to some names, such as the “Automatic” setting function., which is renamed “Improve”. In her message on social networks you can see the curious video where the before and after of all these Google Photos menus appear. The other changes will lead to “Exposure” being renamed “Brightness”, “Blacks” will be “Black point” and “Whites” will do the same, so we will have to look for it as “White point”.

This warning always comes in handy because, otherwise, there are times when we suddenly find ourselves with these corrections and if you are one of those who, after uploading a photo or video, likes to fiddle with the editing controls, that a name we are used to disappears can baffle us, because we go crazy looking for the old name without success. These new names are not yet available in the final versions of Google Photos although they will arrive in future updates. For now, those of Mountain View already have them prepared, without activating, within the code. You just need to know the moment when they will press the button to turn them on.