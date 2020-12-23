These are the CubeSats, the nanosatellites that are changing the world

- Advertisement -

More and more satellites are launched into space. Devices that orbit around our planet for scientific, military and the most talked-about lately, communication purposes.

Although their purpose is to make life easier for us, such as bringing satellite internet to the most remote places on Earth. The truth is that they can affect other areas of interest such as astronomy. Even get confused when we simply want to observe the sky and the stars that compose it.

However, today in this article we introduce you to the CubeSats. An option with a great future that could help space manufacturing companies to continue with their projects without negatively affecting other areas. To explain what they are about, we will be guided by a publication made by the Canadian Space Agency on their website.

What is a CubeSat?

As its name implies, a CubeSat is a cube-shaped satellite. A device with approximate measurements of 10 cm on all its faces and a weight of 1.33 kilograms. According to their use, these nanosatellites can be launched alone or grouped with more units. However, the combination must not exceed 24 units.

A CubeSat, like a common satellite, has an “antenna and radio communication system”, energy sources in the form of a solar panel or battery, as well as a computer to execute the instructions of its system.

As you can see, the devices incorporate the necessary tools to function correctly. In fact, they emit the radio signals necessary to establish communication between space and Earth. It could be said that it has nothing to envy to an ordinary satellite.

But how do they get into orbit? These devices take advantage of some available area in the rockets that are launched into space to travel with them. “They are packaged in a container that, with the push of a button, activates a spring that ejects the CubeSats” into the sky.

Another way is from “the International Space Station.” In this one, they use the technique of the “airlock in the Japanese module”. A kind of space elevator that propels these objects above our atmosphere.

But who can use these nanosatellites?

These devices can be used for both educational and commercial purposes. The Canadian Space Agency (ASC) explains that CubeSats represent that ideal device for testing in an environment as difficult as space.

He adds that they can be used “to test new instruments or materials.” All this, with the intention of testing the effectiveness of a technology before launching into space for a more complex purpose, such as going to the Moon, for example.

“A CubeSat could be used to study the performance of a new thermal imaging camera using it with different settings to assess the quality of the captured images and the overall reliability of the instrument,” says the ASC.

Scientists could also use it to move “little instruments” into space to collect measurements and conduct experiments. From space? Which? Data on the Earth’s magnetic field, which could help detect earthquakes.

Such is the effectiveness of the equipment, that it can not only be used for technological and scientific purposes, but for commercial purposes. In other words, they could well serve to complement communication services and even “capture observation images” of our planet.

And at an educational level? This technology fosters an investigative spirit in students. These can participate in its design, launch and learn how they behave once in orbit. In this regard, the ASC comments:

“Students could use a CubeSat to track the movement of wild animals, such as herds of reindeer or polar bears, by collecting radio signals emitted by collars attached to the animals.”

So what are the benefits of using CubeSats?

As we have already mentioned, these devices are quite small and very light. In fact, the Canadian Space Agency compares its weight to that of a duck. Indeed, they are faster to manufacture, in about two years.

In addition, they are easy to manufacture since standard parts are easily available in the market, being “less expensive than large satellites”. Another characteristic is that they are friendly with the environment, since they do not “burn” when entering the atmosphere.

It is precisely these characteristics that make it highly attractive to governments and the industrial sector. Well, they are presented as a space platform that can well promote “technological development and scientific research” at a very low cost. Of course, when compared to larger satellites.

In addition to this, it represents a great opportunity for companies with a low budget to try some of those innovative projects that they have on file. As well as, provide opportunities to gain experience and develop “skills necessary for careers in the space sector.”

So far, we have talked about the benefits. But do they have any downsides? Not everything is perfect, of course it has its cons. These include limited capacity “to transport scientific instruments”, and an operational period of three to twelve months. However, they are few, it does not affect your productivity.

How do CubeSats look for the future?

As is well known, its usefulness ranges from the educational sector to the commercial sector. Its versatility is changing the way of accessing space. Students, researchers, entrepreneurs and even governments are using the fact of exploring space at a low cost to “increase research activities.”

The ASC says that these devices have been used for years for interplanetary missions. In 2018, “NASA’s Mars Cube One (MarCO)” embarked on a mission to Mars. In this launch, the purpose of the CubeSats was to offer “an experimental communications service”. All this, to “transmit information to Earth during atmospheric entry and landing.”

So, although small, CubeSats are very effective. Very powerful devices, equipped with nanotechnologies that are changing the way we see the world. In addition, they minimize space pollution and could become an alternative to large satellites that reduce visibility for astronomers or other scientists. And what did you think of these nanosatellites?

.