We already know the first details, both in design and in more technical aspects, of the expected Fan Edition of the Galaxy S21.

The success that Samsung achieved with the fan edition of its Galaxy S20 last year was quite surprising, and they want to repeat this year with the future launch of the Galaxy S21 FE that could appear during the second half of 2021.

As the OnLeaks leaker exclusively reveals, it now offers a series of rendered images of what the device is supposed to look like once it is announced and released by Samsung. In these renders, we see that there are different differences if we compare it with the base Galaxy 21 model of this year or even with the Fan Edition of last year.

On the one hand, although the design seems to be continuous being an exact copy of the Galaxy S21 that appeared a few months ago, there is a slight change with the design of the rear camera that would now be integrated and would protrude directly from the rear panel. The leak comments that the Galaxy S21 FE is larger than the Galaxy S21 , specifically 4 mm taller, 3.3 mm wider but betting on the same thickness.

This directly affects the screen, which will be approximately 6.4 inches, surpassing the 6.2 inches of the normal Galaxy S21. On the other hand, the selfie camera has a single hole drilled and centered on the top panel.

Where there will be no change will be in the triple camera setup, given that it looks like it will come with the same triple rear camera system found on the original model. In any case, says the leaker, it is likely that it will arrive with sensors probably degraded to adapt it to a lower market price.

Samsung wants to repeat the same business strategy with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, borrowing the best features of the base model Galaxy S21 but with a substantially lower price at its market launch.

Obviously venturing right now with the final price is too early, but it could be in the range of $ 700, becoming one of the most popular smartphones of the last part of the year and giving a boost to the sales of this line of devices. the South Korean brand.