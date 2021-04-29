these are the heaviest animals of their kind

What does the heaviest animal in the world weigh? How heavy is the heaviest beetle or the heaviest blow? And what is the weight of the heaviest land mammal? We would like to introduce these and other fascinating animals, each of which holds the record as the heaviest animal of their kind, in more detail in this article.

There are numerous well-known and lesser-known record holders in the animal world. The spectrum ranges from the giant sponge as the oldest animal (10,000 years) to the pistol crab as the loudest animal (250 dB) to the heaviest animal in the world. So that it stays a little exciting, we not only present the heaviest animal on earth, but also various animals that stand out in their species or genus due to their extraordinarily large body weight.

The heaviest living animal on earth is the blue whale. With a weight of up to 190 tons, this creature is by far the heaviest animal in the world. In fact, the top 10 heaviest animals are all whales, many of which easily weigh between 50 and 100 tons.

How do you even weigh the heaviest animals in the world?

How do you actually weigh a whale, a giraffe or an elephant? A commercial scales , which are have the most of in the bathroom can, to measure only a weight of 140 kilograms. This is also enough to weigh the heaviest dog (90 kilograms) or the heaviest cat (21 kilograms). Animals with a body weight of a few tons, on the other hand , are weighed with a crane scale , which is usually used in industry. For example, an injured zebra that animal rights activists capture for medical care and load onto a truck can be weighed directly during the loading process. For even heavier animals, the weight is determined with a so-called platform scale or a truck scale, most of which systems can weigh up to 60 tons.

Since you cannot simply lift a live whale out of the water, experts estimate the body weight of these animals on the basis of numerous scientific data. In addition, dead, stranded whales can be weighed when they are transported away. Here, too, crane scales are used again.

The heaviest among the little ones

The title of the heaviest beetle in the animal kingdom is the Goliath beetle, which weighs 110 grams and is heavier than a bar of chocolate. And the goliath frog is also the heaviest animal of its kind, weighing around three kilograms.

The heaviest starfish is the Thromidia catalai, which weighs an astonishing six kilograms. The heaviest crustacean is the American or North Atlantic lobster, which can weigh up to 20 kilograms.

Back on land, the capybara, weighing 91 kilograms, is the heaviest rodent and the large anaconda, weighing 97.5 kilograms, is the heaviest snake in the world. The heaviest species of turtle is the leatherback turtle, which weighs a staggering 916 kilograms. In the polar regions, the emperor penguin is the largest and heaviest of its kind at 45 kilograms, and a polar bear can weigh as much as 900 kilograms.

In the air, the Dalmatian pelican, weighing 15 kilograms, holds the title of the heaviest pelican species. The heaviest bird capable of flying is the giant bustard weighing 22 kilograms. The heaviest bird of prey is the Andean condor, which still weighs 15 kilograms.

The heaviest animals with a body weight of more than a ton

The record holder as the heaviest reptile still alive is the saltwater crocodile, which can weigh around two tons. Close behind is the sunfish, the heaviest bony fish, which already weighs 2.3 tons. The last heavy land animals include the rhinoceros (3 to 4 tons) and the elephant (5 to 6 tons) as the heaviest odd ungulates.

The elephant seal, which belongs to the seal family, weighs three to four tons and the heaviest artifact, the hippopotamus, weighs around 4.5 tons.